Plus-size model and body positivity activist Ashley Graham shared a video in a candid way with imperfections on her body. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram stories. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 35-year-old fashion model tried on a black asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit with a cutout at the neckline. At the same time, she crossed her legs in the lotus position, showing cosmetic defects on the skin in the form of cellulite and fat folds.

The star completed her image with massive necklaces made of metals of different colors. In addition, she gathered her dark hair in a high bun and refused makeup.

In April, Ashley Graham became the sexiest woman in the world in 2023 according to the American version of men’s magazine Maxim. According to journalists, the fashion model has become the “queen of forms.”