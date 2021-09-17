Edith alvarez

The proportional representation offices, the calls multi-member, for him City Hall of Ciudad Madero. The General Council of the Electoral Institute of Tamaulipas (Ietam) indicated that with this they comply with the sentences issued by the State Electoral Tribunal.

During the extraordinary session of this Friday, the councilors and the electoral councilors unanimously approved the agreement of allocation of proportional representation regidurías, behind the modification of counts.

In this way, once the allocation procedure has been completed from the modified electoral counts, the distribution of pluris regidurías in the city council of Ciudad Madero It is as follows: three from the PAN, one from the PRI, one from the Citizen Movement, one from the Solidarity Encounter and one via the independent candidacy.

In this way they were: Martha Alejandra Fernández Raga, José Ángel Maldonado Pereyra, Febronia Castrejón Carrizales from PAN; Mayra Rocio Ojeda Chávez from the PRI, Mauro Leonardo Reyes Cobos from Movimiento Ciudadano, Cynthia Verónica Acosta Rojas from the Encuentro Solidario Party and Graciela Guzmán Cruz for the independent candidacy of Miguel Rodríguez Salazar.

It is worth mentioning that although the request by the Trieltam is fulfilled, in Ciudad Madero there are the same multiple councilors that were assigned a few weeks ago.

In the session they also complied with what was indicated by the Electoral Tribunal of Tamaulipas (Trieltam) in the Valle Hermoso city council where they assigned four multiple councilors: Roberto Ramos Huerta de Morena, Rodolfo Andrade del Fierro of the PRI, Erasmo Reyes Martínez of the PT and Verónica Pérez Garza del Verde Ecologist.

