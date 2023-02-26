The government’s intention is to use the Pluriannual Spending Plan tool in the new fiscal framework as an instrument that should contain the trajectory of the public debt. Provided for in Brazilian legislation, the PPA is a medium-term budgetary planning mechanism that defines goals for the federal public administration for a period of four years, containing investment expenses and also of continued duration.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, stated that it is important that the fiscal framework consider the trajectory of the debt/GDP ratio together with what is planned to be done in a plan “of a few years”.

“We already have the PPA. Just modernize it and make it an effective part of the budget process, unlike what happens today”, said the chief economist and partner at the Warren Rena brokerage, Felipe Salto, who met, a week ago, with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and also with Galípolo to present a proposal for tax reform. “There will be some additional flexibility (for spending). So, I think this is positive because it shows that they are thinking about a fiscal framework linked to debt sustainability objectives, and not just the size of spending.”

