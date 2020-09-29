Darbhanga: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary became a sensation in Bihar politics with a poster. He launched his own party plurals, calling himself the chief ministerial candidate. Now that the dates of Bihar assembly elections 2020 have been announced, in such a situation, this new mystery girl of Bihar politics, who has studied from London School of Economics, is making plans. Read Pushpam Priya’s special conversation with ABP News.

Question- Mystery girl Pushpam Priya has created this image of you in Bihar politics. Did it happen by itself or was it a considered strategy?

Pushpam Priya- The strategy of Mystery Girl was not created. Everything was thought out. Even when I was studying in London School of Economics, I had full care about these things. I also chose my subjects as Bihar-centric.

Question- You come from a political family, Bihar politics is a rocky path. Was the decision to enter politics difficult?

Pushpam Priya.– Was a very difficult decision. I was living in England, one of the most developed countries in the world. Life was very easy Friends refused a lot. But I used to think that there is a bridge between Bihar and me. You rightly said that it is difficult to get into politics. Shouldn’t be so difficult. The road should be easy for any youth who wants to get into politics but it has been made difficult.

Question- In Bihar, caste and fraternity politics is dominated. How do you break these slots?

Pushpam Priya- I did my research only on the voting pattern of Bihar. If you look very carefully, then whatever party you are, it is based on caste politics. They put up the candidate of the largest caste in the area. They have no meaning with development. I have come here to change.

Question- Is your party registered?

Pushpam Priya- There is a process of registration. The party’s name has been approved. But because of that process, this revolution will not stop, I want to assure so much.

Question- What will be your party’s election symbol?

Pushpam Priya- My mind is also a symbol but when I get it, I will talk about it. People are connected to the ideology of plurals. A little rain causes conditions like water logging and flooding. Bihar should get rid of it.

Question- You have declared yourself as the chief ministerial candidate. Where will you contest?

Pushpam Priya- Each party has declared one of its chief ministerial candidates. NDA has also declared Nitish ji a candidate. RJD has also done this. They too have not told where they will contest from. I too have not decided yet. But right now, it is most important for me that the honest people who are coming, they should stand as candidates.

Question- Who is Villain No.1 in Tejashwi and Nitish?

Pushpam Priya- See, Nitish ji has failed on all the parameters of good governance. Now people have to decide what they believe in them. The face of the Grand Alliance, which you are talking about, has a stunning face. He too had a short tenure but nothing changed in that. Therefore, both have failed.

Question- It costs a lot to run a party and fight elections. Where do you get money from?

Pushpam Priya- This is a good question. I would like all political parties to be asked this question. It was my compulsion to advertise in the newspaper. It was necessary to reach among the people. My friends helped in this. My friends are running my expenses. The party’s expenses are going through crowd funding.

Question- Whatever the election results, will Pushpam Priya stay in Bihar?

Pushpam Priya- See, people do not have drinking water in villages. Every house is tapping, but there is no water in it. The right way not to walk. In such a situation, people of Bihar must have been thinking about these problems. So I don’t think people will vote for anyone else.

Question- Why do you wear dark clothes only?

Pushpam Priya- I would like the leaders to answer why those people wear white clothes. Well, there is no specific reason for this. There is no dress code of politics.

Question- Do you speak against Nitish because if he answers then your question will increase?

Pushpam Priya- Apart from Nitish ji, I do not talk about anyone else. They are the government. Whether the party is new or old it should speak against the government. Just because they are the government, I talk about them.

Question- Will you tie up with anyone?

Pushpam Priya- off course not. Many people also contacted. But Plurals was born to do politics of a different kind.