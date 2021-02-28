W.47 Hong Kong politicians and activists were indicted on Sunday for holding a primary election in July 2020. On the basis of the “national security law”, the public prosecutor’s office accuses them of “plotting to undermine state authority”. They face prison terms of between three and ten years. It is the first time that dozens of opposition activists have been charged at the same time under the “Security Act” that came into force eight months ago. The EU’s Hong Kong office wrote on Twitter that the charges “make it clear that legitimate political pluralism will no longer be tolerated in Hong Kong”.

The pro-democracy camp organized the informal primary in July 2020 to select the most promising candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election. About 600,000 Hong Kong residents cast their votes. At that time, the opposition hoped to win a majority of the MPs. The parliamentary election was later postponed with reference to the corona pandemic and should be rescheduled this year. The Hong Kong judiciary has accused the defendants of wanting to use their MPs to prevent the budget from being passed and paralyze the government. The defendants were arrested for the first time in January and later released.

They are due to appear in court this Monday. Many of the accused are leaders of the democracy movement. Among them is the former law professor Benny Tai, who once started the umbrella protests of 2014. He came up with the idea of ​​holding an informal area code. Former MPs Claudia Mo and Ted Hui are also charged. The latter fled to Europe in December and applied for political asylum in Great Britain. The new draft budget for Hong Kong shows that the government wants to continue cracking down on the political opposition. For the first time there is a financial item for “maintaining national security”. It amounts to the equivalent of 800 million euros.