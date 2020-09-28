Despite the fact that the water quality in the USA is much better than in the temporarily occupied Crimea, there people sometimes also die as a result of the ingestion of various microorganisms.

In particular, in the city of Houston, Texas, a six-year-old child died from exposure to a rare brain-eating amoeba after being exposed to water from a city plumbing. Mirror.

Josiah McIntyre was reportedly playing near a lawn sprinkler at his family’s home in a suburb of Houston.

After a while, he got much worse.

Doctors have determined that this was caused by a bacterium known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is caused by the microscopic amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

The child died in hospital on September 8 after battling a brain infection.

After the boy’s death, the bacteria were found in warm fresh water, including in rivers and lakes near Houston. Local authorities have asked residents not to drink city tap water or use it for anything other than flushing toilets.

As the newspaper notes, the infection occurs when contaminated water enters through the nose. This is how the amoeba enters the brain and causes AMP, which is usually fatal. The disease usually occurs when people swim in polluted fresh water, but on very rare occasions it can happen in an insufficiently chlorinated pool or in heated and polluted tap water.

