Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is the remastered version of a classic from the era of games full of full motion videowhich became famous for its content trashy and for its general ugliness, between pieces of history that didn't connect, embarrassing scenes and a low production level even for the time. How can you not love him?

Now you can play it in high definition on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, paying €19.99. The PC version will arrive later, as announced by publisher Limited Run Games. It should be noted that the physical editions have almost completely sold out.