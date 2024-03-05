Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is the remastered version of a classic from the era of games full of full motion videowhich became famous for its content trashy and for its general ugliness, between pieces of history that didn't connect, embarrassing scenes and a low production level even for the time. How can you not love him?
Now you can play it in high definition on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, paying €19.99. The PC version will arrive later, as announced by publisher Limited Run Games. It should be noted that the physical editions have almost completely sold out.
A classic, despite everything
Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition originally released in 1993 for 3DO, one of the most unfortunate consoles ever, immediately finding critical acclaim, with for example PC Gamer awarding it a stratospheric 3/100 (not an error) and GamesRadar+ which placed it on the list of the worst games of all time. Naturally the remastered edition aims to honor the game, re-proposing it in all its aspects, but with 4K resolution and fully remastered cutscenes.
The game also boasts of really bad menusso as not to give anyone false illusions, as well as many extras, to be able to delve even further into the layering of meanings it hides… very well indeed, it must be said.
