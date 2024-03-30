A Vlaardingen plumber, who has been the target of attacks with explosives for a year, has been banned from part of the municipality of Vlaardingen. This was reported by the ANP news agency on Saturday. For safety reasons, the mayor has decided to impose an area ban: if the plumber is not physically present, there is less chance of another attack. That is safer for the residents of the neighborhood.

The direct reason for introducing the ban is the latest attack in Vlaardingen, on the night from Friday to Saturday. After an explosion at a plumber's garage at the intersection of Wilhelminastraat and Willem Beukelszoonstraat, an adjacent house burned down. Three people were injured, for the first time since the attacks began. Last week, the plumber's home was closed for the third time after another explosion. Mayor Bert Wijbenga (VVD) previously also closed the plumber's business premises.

The attacks on the plumber started in April last year. His home, several cars and his mother's house were among the targets of explosions. The municipality previously called in private security guards, but they too were unable to prevent the attacks. The plumber has therefore been in hiding with his family for months. The motive of the perpetrators is still unclear. In December, three men were arrested on suspicion of planting explosives, but the client is not known.

