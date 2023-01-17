The incentives for the purchase of new cars have been renewed in 2023. The three different emission bands remain with as many figures available: 0-20 g/km, 21-60 g/km and 61-135 g/km. If the first is essentially reserved for electric cars, the second mainly includes plug-in hybrids and the last includes thermal, full and mild hybrids. Taking into consideration the rechargeable category, the Ecobonus provides for a discount of 2,000 euros without scrapping, which rises to 4,000 in the case of demolition of a Euro 0 to Euro 4 car owned for at least 12 months by the buyer or by a cohabiting family member. The data from 2022 demonstrates that SUVs dominate sales among plug-in hybrids: in fact, they occupy the top 15 absolute positions. Among these, those who can benefit from the incentives reserved for the 21-60 g/km emission class have been selected, i.e. with a price excluding VAT within 45,000 euros which translates, turnkey, into 54,900 euros. The models, presented in order of sales, are: Jeep Compass, Lynk & Co 01, Volvo XC40, Bmw X1, Ford Kuga, Audi Q3, Peugeot 3008, Renault Captur, Cupra Formentor, Mini Countryman.