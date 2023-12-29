The PHEV plug-in hybrid cars they differ from full hybrid and give them mild hybrid: they are different for the simple fact that thelithium ion batteryconnected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the combustion engine) it is also recharged through the “plug”, i.e. with the 230 volt electrical power supply also available with a normal socket.

The plug-in hybrid cars they get to travel too 100 km in pure electric mode. There is a growing number of “plugged-in cars” models on the market that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari has married this type of engine on the SF90 Road, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1,000 HP (780 HPof the heat engine 4L V8 which add up to220 CV totals provided bythree electric motors).

Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?

The offer of plug-in hybrid cars grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 g/km from 2020) and motorists to drive a eco-friendly vehicle without having the anxiety of autonomy as happened with the first ones EV pure electric cars equipped with a low capacity battery.

Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages

By purchasing aplug-in hybrid caras opposed to full hybrid and mild-hybrid, you benefit from a greater incentive that goes up to 4,000 euros with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to scrap). In fact, PHEVs belong to the segment 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).

Plug-in hybrid cars benefit from the state Ecobonus and can be recharged with a mains plug

Furthermore, on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the tax for the first 5 years from the first registrationand, when they pay it, thecost is calculated based on the power of the combustion engine. Therefore the power of electrical units is not taxed.

Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?

They are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you ride an average of 30/100 km per day plug-in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility of recharging them at home in the box with the power socket you always travel electric!

PHEV plug-in hybrid cars charge from a socket, wallbox or charging station like electric cars

If you are looking for a car of this type of fuel, you have a wide choice of models available.

PHEV PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2024 TYPE, CV and PRICES

(ORDER the table by clicking onBrand, Model and Price: change the sorting (ascending or descending) based on the desired parameter.

BRAND MODEL TYPE PRICE Alfa Romeo Tonal PHEV €51,600 Audi A3 Sportback PHEV €39,200 Audi A6 TFSI e PHEV €66,300 Audi A7 Sportback PHEV €79,300 Audi A8 60 TFSI and quattro PHEV €115,500 Audi Q3 PHEV €49,400 Audi Q3 Sportback PHEV €52,400 Audi Q5 PHEV €59,750 Audi Q5 Sportback PHEV €64,300 Audi Q7 TFSI e PHEV €81,200 BMW Series 3 PHEV €51,340 BMW Series 5 PHEV €64,740 BMW Series 7 PHEV €110,450 BMW X1 PHEV €51,700 BMW X2 PHEV €50,800 BMW X3 PHEV €67,800 BMW X5 PHEV €84,000 BMW XM PHEV €178,800 Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid PHEV €42,350 Citroën C5 PHEV €47,150 Cupra Formentor PHEV €35,600 Cupra Leon PHEV €37,700 DR Sports team 8 PHEV €49,900 DS DS 4 E-Tense PHEV €43,800 DS DS 7 E-Tense PHEV €51,200 DS DS 9 E-Tense PHEV €64,400 Ferrari SF90 Road PHEV €430,000 Ferrari SF90Spider PHEV €473,000 Ferrari 296 GTB PHEV €275,500 Ford Kuga PHEV €42,850 Ford Explorer PHEV €88,750 Honda CR-V PHEV €59,900 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV €62,100 Hyundai Tucson PHEV €47,600 Jaguar E-Pace PHEV €60,945 Jaguar F-Peace PHEV €83,220 Jeeps Compass 4xe PHEV €49,900 Jeeps Renegade 4xe PHEV €40,200 Jeeps Wrangler 4xe PHEV €79,500 Jeeps Grand Cherokee PHEV €96,000 Kia Sports PHEV €46,000 Kia Niro PHEV €41,000 Kia XCeed PHEV €36,250 Kia Sorento PHEV €53,950 Lamborghinis Revuelto PHEV €510,000 Land Rover Defender PHEV €80,200 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PHEV €62,900 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV €83,900 Land Rover Discovery Sport PHEV €59,400 Land Rover Range Rover PHEV €149,600 Lexus NX PHEV €68,500 Lexus RX PHEV €89,000 Mazda CX-60 PHEV €49,950 Mazda MX-30 R-EV PHEV €38,520 McLaren Artura PHEV €233,757 Mercedes-Benz Class A PHEV €46,057 Mercedes-Benz Class A Sedan PHEV €46,780 Mercedes-Benz Class B PHEV €43,879 Mercedes-Benz Class E PHEV €68,533 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain PHEV €89,222 Mercedes-Benz GLA PHEV €53,115 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV €73,184 Mercedes-Benz CLA PHEV €49,842 Mercedes-Benz S class PHEV €143,274 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 SE Performance PHEV €204,640 MG EHS PHEV €36,290 Mini Countryman Cooper SE PHEV €47,300 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV €45,350 Opel Astra Hybrid PHEV €36,700 Opel Astra Sports Tourer PHEV €36,700 Opel Grandland Hybrid PHEV €46,050 Opel Grandland Hybrid4 PHEV €50,800 Peugeot 308 Hybrid PHEV €37,900 Peugeot 308 SW Hybrid PHEV €38,900 Peugeot 408 PHEV €41,600 Peugeot 3008 Hybrid PHEV €46,400 Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 PHEV €54,300 Peugeot 508 PHEV €51,750 Peugeot 508 SW PHEV €52,750 Peugeot 508 Sports Engineered PHEV €71,450 Porsche Cayenne PHEV €101,972 Porsche Cayenne Coupe PHEV €106,364 Porsche Panamera PHEV €198,632 Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV €34,650 Renault Megane E-Tech PHEV €36,350 Renault Rafale PHEV Skoda Octavia IV PHEV €39,550 Skoda Octavia RS iV PHEV €44,000 Skoda Superb PHEV €47,130 Suzuki Across PHEV €55,400 Toyota Prius Plug-In PHEV €42,200 Toyota C-HR PHEV €43,700 Toyota Rav4 Plug-In PHEV €55,900 Volkswagen Golf eHybrid PHEV €40,950 Volkswagen Golf GTE PHEV €46,400 Volkswagen Passat GTE PHEV €55,600 Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid PHEV €46,550 Volkswagen Touareg eHybrid PHEV €86,800 Volkswagen Touareg R PHEV €105,200 Volvo XC40 Recharge PHEV €50,250 Volvo XC60 Recharge PHEV €64,100 Volvo XC90 Recharge PHEV €89,700 Volvo S60 Recharge PHEV €70,800 Volvo S90 Recharge PHEV €67,950 Volvo V60 Recharge PHEV €60,600 Volvo V90 Recharge PHEV €73,550

