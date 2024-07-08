The PHEV plug-in hybrid cars they differ from the full hybrid and from mild hybrid: they are different for the simple fact that thelithium ion batteryconnected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the internal combustion engine) it can also be recharged via the “plug”, that is, with the 230 volt electrical power supply also available with a normal electrical outlet.

The plug-in hybrid cars they even get to travel 100 km in purely electric mode. The market is growing with the models of “plug-in cars” that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari he married this type of engine on the SF90 Stradale, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1,000 HP (780 HPof the heat engine 4L V8 which are added to the220 CV totals provided bythree electric motors).

Benefits of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?

The offer of plug-in hybrid cars It grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower their average of CO2 (95 gr/km from 2020) and drivers to drive a eco-friendly vehicle without having the anxiety of autonomy as it happened with the first ones pure electric cars EV equipped with a battery with reduced capacity.

Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages

By purchasing aplug-in hybrid carunlike the full hybrid and mild-hybrid, you benefit from a greater incentive that reaches up to 4,000 euros with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to scrap). In fact, PHEVs belong to the band 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).

Plug-in hybrid cars benefit from the state Ecobonus and can be recharged with a “plug”

Also on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the road tax for the first 5 years from the first registrationand when they pay it, thecost is calculated based on the power of the heat engine. Therefore the power of electric units is not taxed.

Which plug-in hybrid car should I buy?

There are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you travel an average of 30/100 km per day the plug in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility of recharging them at home in the garage with the electrical outlet always travel electric!

Plug-in hybrid PHEVs can be recharged from a power outlet, a wallbox or a charging station like electric cars.

If you are looking for a car with this type of fuel you have a wide choice of models available.

HYBRID PLUG-IN PHEV CARS 2024 TYPE, HP and PRICES

(ORDER the table by clicking onBrand, Model and Price: changes the sort order (ascending or descending) based on the desired parameter.

BRAND MODEL TYPE PRICE Alfa Romeo Tonal PHEV € 52.200 Audi A6 TFSI e PHEV € 69.850 Audi A7 Sportback PHEV € 82.150 Audi A8 PHEV € 121.250 Audi Q3 PHEV € 49.400 Audi Q3 Sportback PHEV € 52.400 Audi Q5 PHEV € 63.450 Audi Q5 Sportback PHEV € 68.100 Audi Q7 PHEV € 82.900 Audi Q8 PHEV € 98.150 Bentley Bentayga PHEV € 218.370 Bentley Flying Spur PHEV € 229.442 BMW Series 3 PHEV € 62.100 BMW Series 5 PHEV € 72.300 BMW Series 7 PHEV € 135.200 BMW X1 PHEV € 52.100 BMW X2 PHEV € 46.500 BMW X3 PHEV € 71.500 BMW X5 PHEV € 94.500 BMW XM PHEV € 136.000 BMW M5 PHEV € 144.000 BYD Seal U PHEV € 39.800 Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid PHEV € 45.100 Citroen C5 X PHEV € 50.100 Cupra Formentor PHEV € 43.850 Cupra Leon PHEV € 48.950 DR 6.0 PHEV € 38.900 DR Sports Team 6 PHEV € 46.500 DR Sports Team 8 PHEV € 49.500 DS DS 4 E-Tense PHEV € 46.000 DS DS 7 E-Tense PHEV € 51.400 DS DS 9 E-Tense PHEV € 69.000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale PHEV € 430.000 Ferrari SF90 Spider PHEV € 473.000 Ferrari 296 GTB PHEV € 291.900 Ferrari 296 GTS PHEV € 320.000 Ford Coupe PHEV € 41.750 Ford Explorer PHEV € 91.250 Honda CR-V PHEV € 59.900 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV € 62.100 Hyundai Tucson PHEV € 50.700 Jaguar E-Pace PHEV €64,000 Jaguar F-Pace PHEV € 86.900 Jeep Compass 4xe PHEV € 50.100 Jeep Renegade 4xe PHEV € 43.600 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV € 85.500 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV € 96.000 Kia Sportage PHEV € 46.400 Kia Niro PHEV € 39.450 Kia Ceed SW PHEV € 40.400 Kia XCeed PHEV € 41.200 Kia Sorrento PHEV € 56.350 Lamborghini Reversal PHEV € 510.000 Land Rover Defender PHEV € 82.900 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PHEV €62,900 Land Rover Range Rover Sport PHEV € 106.100 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV € 84.200 Land Rover Range Rover PHEV € 151.200 Lexus NX PHEV € 71.700 Lexus RX PHEV € 94.000 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV €44,500 Mazda CX-60 PHEV € 54.885 Mazda CX-80 PHEV € 61.235 Mazda MX-30 R-EV PHEV € 38.520 McLaren Artura PHEV € 253.657 Mercedes-Benz Class A PHEV € 47.674 Mercedes-Benz Class B PHEV € 46.820 Mercedes-Benz Class C PHEV € 64.438 Mercedes-Benz E-Class PHEV € 77.266 Mercedes-Benz GLA PHEV € 53.225 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV € 78.568 Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV € 94.944 Mercedes-Benz CLA PHEV € 52.432 Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV € 141.792 Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster PHEV € 237.534 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 SE Performance PHEV € 208.890 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT PHEV € 230.995 MG EHS PHEV € 36.590 Mitsubishi ASX PHEV € 39.000 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV € 45.350 Opel Astra PHEV € 43.250 Opel Grandland Plug-In Hybrid PHEV € 46.500 Peugeot 308 Hybrid PHEV €40,000 Peugeot 308 SW Hybrid PHEV € 41.000 Peugeot 408 PHEV € 44.350 Peugeot 508 PHEV € 50.570 Peugeot 508 SW PHEV € 51.570 Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered PHEV € 71.320 Porsche Cayenne PHEV € 117.408 Porsche Cayenne Coupe PHEV € 120.206 Porsche Panamera PHEV € 127.988 Renault Megane E-Tech PHEV € 36.350 Renault Rafale PHEV € 50.000 Skoda Kodiaq PHEV € 48.800 Skoda Superb Wagon PHEV € 50.750 Suzuki Across PHEV € 55.400 Toyota Prius Plug-In PHEV € 43.300 Toyota C-HR PHEV € 37.200 Toyota Rav4 Plug-In PHEV € 54.100 Volkswagen Golf eHybrid PHEV € 42.900 Volkswagen Golf GTE PHEV € 48.250 Volkswagen Passat Variant eHybrid PHEV € 54.700 Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid PHEV € 49.850 Volkswagen Touareg eHybrid PHEV € 86.800 Volkswagen Touareg R PHEV € 105.200 Volvo XC40 Recharge PHEV € 50.250 Volvo XC60 Recharge PHEV €65,000 Volvo XC90 Recharge PHEV € 90.200 Volvo V60 Recharge PHEV € 66.250 Volvo V90 Recharge PHEV € 79.050

