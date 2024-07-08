The PHEV plug-in hybrid cars they differ from the full hybrid and from mild hybrid: they are different for the simple fact that thelithium ion batteryconnected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the internal combustion engine) it can also be recharged via the “plug”, that is, with the 230 volt electrical power supply also available with a normal electrical outlet.
The plug-in hybrid cars they even get to travel 100 km in purely electric mode. The market is growing with the models of “plug-in cars” that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari he married this type of engine on the SF90 Stradale, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1,000 HP (780 HPof the heat engine 4L V8 which are added to the220 CV totals provided bythree electric motors).
Benefits of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?
The offer of plug-in hybrid cars It grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower their average of CO2 (95 gr/km from 2020) and drivers to drive a eco-friendly vehicle without having the anxiety of autonomy as it happened with the first ones pure electric cars EV equipped with a battery with reduced capacity.
Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages
By purchasing aplug-in hybrid carunlike the full hybrid and mild-hybrid, you benefit from a greater incentive that reaches up to 4,000 euros with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to scrap). In fact, PHEVs belong to the band 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).
Also on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the road tax for the first 5 years from the first registrationand when they pay it, thecost is calculated based on the power of the heat engine. Therefore the power of electric units is not taxed.
Which plug-in hybrid car should I buy?
There are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you travel an average of 30/100 km per day the plug in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility of recharging them at home in the garage with the electrical outlet always travel electric!
If you are looking for a car with this type of fuel you have a wide choice of models available.
HYBRID PLUG-IN PHEV CARS 2024 TYPE, HP and PRICES
|BRAND
|MODEL
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|PHEV
|€ 52.200
|Audi
|A6 TFSI e
|PHEV
|€ 69.850
|Audi
|A7 Sportback
|PHEV
|€ 82.150
|Audi
|A8
|PHEV
|€ 121.250
|Audi
|Q3
|PHEV
|€ 49.400
|Audi
|Q3 Sportback
|PHEV
|€ 52.400
|Audi
|Q5
|PHEV
|€ 63.450
|Audi
|Q5 Sportback
|PHEV
|€ 68.100
|Audi
|Q7
|PHEV
|€ 82.900
|Audi
|Q8
|PHEV
|€ 98.150
|Bentley
|Bentayga
|PHEV
|€ 218.370
|Bentley
|Flying Spur
|PHEV
|€ 229.442
|BMW
|Series 3
|PHEV
|€ 62.100
|BMW
|Series 5
|PHEV
|€ 72.300
|BMW
|Series 7
|PHEV
|€ 135.200
|BMW
|X1
|PHEV
|€ 52.100
|BMW
|X2
|PHEV
|€ 46.500
|BMW
|X3
|PHEV
|€ 71.500
|BMW
|X5
|PHEV
|€ 94.500
|BMW
|XM
|PHEV
|€ 136.000
|BMW
|M5
|PHEV
|€ 144.000
|BYD
|Seal U
|PHEV
|€ 39.800
|Citroen
|C5 Aircross Hybrid
|PHEV
|€ 45.100
|Citroen
|C5 X
|PHEV
|€ 50.100
|Cupra
|Formentor
|PHEV
|€ 43.850
|Cupra
|Leon
|PHEV
|€ 48.950
|DR
|6.0
|PHEV
|€ 38.900
|DR
|Sports Team 6
|PHEV
|€ 46.500
|DR
|Sports Team 8
|PHEV
|€ 49.500
|DS
|DS 4 E-Tense
|PHEV
|€ 46.000
|DS
|DS 7 E-Tense
|PHEV
|€ 51.400
|DS
|DS 9 E-Tense
|PHEV
|€ 69.000
|Ferrari
|SF90 Stradale
|PHEV
|€ 430.000
|Ferrari
|SF90 Spider
|PHEV
|€ 473.000
|Ferrari
|296 GTB
|PHEV
|€ 291.900
|Ferrari
|296 GTS
|PHEV
|€ 320.000
|Ford
|Coupe
|PHEV
|€ 41.750
|Ford
|Explorer
|PHEV
|€ 91.250
|Honda
|CR-V
|PHEV
|€ 59.900
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe
|PHEV
|€ 62.100
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|PHEV
|€ 50.700
|Jaguar
|E-Pace
|PHEV
|€64,000
|Jaguar
|F-Pace
|PHEV
|€ 86.900
|Jeep
|Compass 4xe
|PHEV
|€ 50.100
|Jeep
|Renegade 4xe
|PHEV
|€ 43.600
|Jeep
|Wrangler 4xe
|PHEV
|€ 85.500
|Jeep
|Grand Cherokee
|PHEV
|€ 96.000
|Kia
|Sportage
|PHEV
|€ 46.400
|Kia
|Niro
|PHEV
|€ 39.450
|Kia
|Ceed SW
|PHEV
|€ 40.400
|Kia
|XCeed
|PHEV
|€ 41.200
|Kia
|Sorrento
|PHEV
|€ 56.350
|Lamborghini
|Reversal
|PHEV
|€ 510.000
|Land Rover
|Defender
|PHEV
|€ 82.900
|Land Rover
|Range Rover Evoque
|PHEV
|€62,900
|Land Rover
|Range Rover Sport
|PHEV
|€ 106.100
|Land Rover
|Range Rover Velar
|PHEV
|€ 84.200
|Land Rover
|Range Rover
|PHEV
|€ 151.200
|Lexus
|NX
|PHEV
|€ 71.700
|Lexus
|RX
|PHEV
|€ 94.000
|Lynk & Co
|01
|PHEV
|€44,500
|Mazda
|CX-60
|PHEV
|€ 54.885
|Mazda
|CX-80
|PHEV
|€ 61.235
|Mazda
|MX-30 R-EV
|PHEV
|€ 38.520
|McLaren
|Artura
|PHEV
|€ 253.657
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A
|PHEV
|€ 47.674
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class B
|PHEV
|€ 46.820
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class C
|PHEV
|€ 64.438
|Mercedes-Benz
|E-Class
|PHEV
|€ 77.266
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|PHEV
|€ 53.225
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLC
|PHEV
|€ 78.568
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLE
|PHEV
|€ 94.944
|Mercedes-Benz
|CLA
|PHEV
|€ 52.432
|Mercedes-Benz
|S-Class
|PHEV
|€ 141.792
|Mercedes-Benz
|SL Roadster
|PHEV
|€ 237.534
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG GT 63 SE Performance
|PHEV
|€ 208.890
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG GT
|PHEV
|€ 230.995
|MG
|EHS
|PHEV
|€ 36.590
|Mitsubishi
|ASX
|PHEV
|€ 39.000
|Mitsubishi
|Eclipse Cross
|PHEV
|€ 45.350
|Opel
|Astra
|PHEV
|€ 43.250
|Opel
|Grandland Plug-In Hybrid
|PHEV
|€ 46.500
|Peugeot
|308 Hybrid
|PHEV
|€40,000
|Peugeot
|308 SW Hybrid
|PHEV
|€ 41.000
|Peugeot
|408
|PHEV
|€ 44.350
|Peugeot
|508
|PHEV
|€ 50.570
|Peugeot
|508 SW
|PHEV
|€ 51.570
|Peugeot
|508 Sport Engineered
|PHEV
|€ 71.320
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|PHEV
|€ 117.408
|Porsche
|Cayenne Coupe
|PHEV
|€ 120.206
|Porsche
|Panamera
|PHEV
|€ 127.988
|Renault
|Megane E-Tech
|PHEV
|€ 36.350
|Renault
|Rafale
|PHEV
|€ 50.000
|Skoda
|Kodiaq
|PHEV
|€ 48.800
|Skoda
|Superb Wagon
|PHEV
|€ 50.750
|Suzuki
|Across
|PHEV
|€ 55.400
|Toyota
|Prius Plug-In
|PHEV
|€ 43.300
|Toyota
|C-HR
|PHEV
|€ 37.200
|Toyota
|Rav4 Plug-In
|PHEV
|€ 54.100
|Volkswagen
|Golf eHybrid
|PHEV
|€ 42.900
|Volkswagen
|Golf GTE
|PHEV
|€ 48.250
|Volkswagen
|Passat Variant eHybrid
|PHEV
|€ 54.700
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan eHybrid
|PHEV
|€ 49.850
|Volkswagen
|Touareg eHybrid
|PHEV
|€ 86.800
|Volkswagen
|Touareg R
|PHEV
|€ 105.200
|Volvo
|XC40 Recharge
|PHEV
|€ 50.250
|Volvo
|XC60 Recharge
|PHEV
|€65,000
|Volvo
|XC90 Recharge
|PHEV
|€ 90.200
|Volvo
|V60 Recharge
|PHEV
|€ 66.250
|Volvo
|V90 Recharge
|PHEV
|€ 79.050
