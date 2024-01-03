The PHEV plug-in hybrid cars they differ from full hybrid and give them mild hybrid: they are different for the simple fact that the lithium ion battery connected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the combustion engine) it is also recharged through the “plug”, i.e. with the 230 volt electrical power supply also available with a normal socket.
The plug-in hybrid cars they get to travel too 100 km in pure electric mode. There is a growing number of “plugged-in cars” models on the market that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari has married this type of engine on the SF90 Road, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1,000 HP (780 HP of the heat engine 4L V8 which add up to 220 CV totals provided by three electric motors).
Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?
The offer of plug-in hybrid cars grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 g/km from 2020) and motorists to drive a eco-friendly vehicle without having the anxiety of autonomy as happened with the first ones EV pure electric cars equipped with a low capacity battery.
Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages
By purchasing aplug-in hybrid caras opposed to full hybrid and mild-hybrid, you benefit from a greater incentive that goes up to 4,000 euros with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to scrap). In fact, PHEVs belong to the segment 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).
Furthermore, on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the tax for the first 5 years from the first registration and, when they pay it, the cost is calculated based on the power of the combustion engine. Therefore the power of electrical units is not taxed.
Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?
They are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you ride an average of 30/100 km per day plug-in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility of recharging them at home in the box with the power socket you always travel electric!
If you are looking for a car of this type of fuel, you have a wide choice of models available.
PHEV PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2024 TYPE, CV and PRICES
(ORDER the table by clicking on Brand, Model and Price: change the sorting (ascending or descending) based on the desired parameter.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|PHEV
|€51,600
|Audi
|A3 Sportback
|PHEV
|€39,200
|Audi
|A6 TFSI e
|PHEV
|€66,300
|Audi
|A7 Sportback
|PHEV
|€79,300
|Audi
|A8 60 TFSI and quattro
|PHEV
|€115,500
|Audi
|Q3
|PHEV
|€49,400
|Audi
|Q3 Sportback
|PHEV
|€52,400
|Audi
|Q5
|PHEV
|€59,750
|Audi
|Q5 Sportback
|PHEV
|€64,300
|Audi
|Q7 TFSI e
|PHEV
|€81,200
|BMW
|Series 3
|PHEV
|€51,340
|BMW
|Series 5
|PHEV
|€64,740
|BMW
|Series 7
|PHEV
|€110,450
|BMW
|X1
|PHEV
|€51,700
|BMW
|X2
|PHEV
|€50,800
|BMW
|X3
|PHEV
|€67,800
|BMW
|X5
|PHEV
|€84,000
|BMW
|XM
|PHEV
|€178,800
|Citroën
|C5 Aircross Hybrid
|PHEV
|€42,350
|Citroën
|C5
|PHEV
|€47,150
|Cupra
|Formentor
|PHEV
|€35,600
|Cupra
|Leon
|PHEV
|€37,700
|DR
|Sports team 8
|PHEV
|€49,900
|DS
|DS 4 E-Tense
|PHEV
|€43,800
|DS
|DS 7 E-Tense
|PHEV
|€51,200
|DS
|DS 9 E-Tense
|PHEV
|€64,400
|Ferrari
|SF90 Road
|PHEV
|€430,000
|Ferrari
|SF90Spider
|PHEV
|€473,000
|Ferrari
|296 GTB
|PHEV
|€275,500
|Ford
|Kuga
|PHEV
|€42,850
|Ford
|Explorer
|PHEV
|€88,750
|Honda
|CR-V
|PHEV
|€59,900
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe
|PHEV
|€62,100
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|PHEV
|€47,600
|Jaguar
|E-Pace
|PHEV
|€60,945
|Jaguar
|F-Peace
|PHEV
|€83,220
|Jeeps
|Compass 4xe
|PHEV
|€49,900
|Jeeps
|Renegade 4xe
|PHEV
|€40,200
|Jeeps
|Wrangler 4xe
|PHEV
|€79,500
|Jeeps
|Grand Cherokee
|PHEV
|€96,000
|Kia
|Sports
|PHEV
|€46,000
|Kia
|Niro
|PHEV
|€41,000
|Kia
|XCeed
|PHEV
|€36,250
|Kia
|Sorento
|PHEV
|€53,950
|Lamborghinis
|Revuelto
|PHEV
|€510,000
|Land Rover
|Defender
|PHEV
|€80,200
|Land Rover
|Range Rover Evoque
|PHEV
|€62,900
|Land Rover
|Range Rover Velar
|PHEV
|€83,900
|Land Rover
|Discovery Sport
|PHEV
|€59,400
|Land Rover
|Range Rover
|PHEV
|€149,600
|Lexus
|NX
|PHEV
|€68,500
|Lexus
|RX
|PHEV
|€89,000
|Mazda
|CX-60
|PHEV
|€49,950
|Mazda
|MX-30 R-EV
|PHEV
|€38,520
|McLaren
|Artura
|PHEV
|€233,757
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A
|PHEV
|€46,057
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A Sedan
|PHEV
|€46,780
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class B
|PHEV
|€43,879
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class E
|PHEV
|€68,533
|Mercedes-Benz
|E-Class All-Terrain
|PHEV
|€89,222
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|PHEV
|€53,115
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLC
|PHEV
|€73,184
|Mercedes-Benz
|CLA
|PHEV
|€49,842
|Mercedes-Benz
|S class
|PHEV
|€143,274
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG GT 63 SE Performance
|PHEV
|€204,640
|MG
|EHS
|PHEV
|€36,290
|Mini
|Countryman Cooper SE
|PHEV
|€47,300
|Mitsubishi
|Eclipse Cross
|PHEV
|€45,350
|Opel
|Astra Hybrid
|PHEV
|€36,700
|Opel
|Astra Sports Tourer
|PHEV
|€36,700
|Opel
|Grandland Hybrid
|PHEV
|€46,050
|Opel
|Grandland Hybrid4
|PHEV
|€50,800
|Peugeot
|308 Hybrid
|PHEV
|€37,900
|Peugeot
|308 SW Hybrid
|PHEV
|€38,900
|Peugeot
|408
|PHEV
|€41,600
|Peugeot
|3008 Hybrid
|PHEV
|€46,400
|Peugeot
|3008 Hybrid4
|PHEV
|€54,300
|Peugeot
|508
|PHEV
|€51,750
|Peugeot
|508 SW
|PHEV
|€52,750
|Peugeot
|508 Sports Engineered
|PHEV
|€71,450
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|PHEV
|€101,972
|Porsche
|Cayenne Coupe
|PHEV
|€106,364
|Porsche
|Panamera
|PHEV
|€198,632
|Renault
|Captur E-Tech
|PHEV
|€34,650
|Renault
|Megane E-Tech
|PHEV
|€36,350
|Renault
|Rafale
|PHEV
|Skoda
|Octavia IV
|PHEV
|€39,550
|Skoda
|Octavia RS iV
|PHEV
|€44,000
|Skoda
|Superb
|PHEV
|€47,130
|Suzuki
|Across
|PHEV
|€55,400
|Toyota
|Prius Plug-In
|PHEV
|€42,200
|Toyota
|C-HR
|PHEV
|€43,700
|Toyota
|Rav4 Plug-In
|PHEV
|€55,900
|Volkswagen
|Golf eHybrid
|PHEV
|€40,950
|Volkswagen
|Golf GTE
|PHEV
|€46,400
|Volkswagen
|Passat GTE
|PHEV
|€55,600
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan eHybrid
|PHEV
|€46,550
|Volkswagen
|Touareg eHybrid
|PHEV
|€86,800
|Volkswagen
|Touareg R
|PHEV
|€105,200
|Volvo
|XC40 Recharge
|PHEV
|€50,250
|Volvo
|XC60 Recharge
|PHEV
|€64,100
|Volvo
|XC90 Recharge
|PHEV
|€89,700
|Volvo
|S60 Recharge
|PHEV
|€70,800
|Volvo
|S90 Recharge
|PHEV
|€67,950
|Volvo
|V60 Recharge
|PHEV
|€60,600
|Volvo
|V90 Recharge
|PHEV
|€73,550
Read also:
→ What PHEV plug-in hybrid cars are and how they work
→ Hybrid car tax
→ All hybrid cars 2024
→ Hybrid car classification
→ How the full hybrid works
→ How the plug-in hybrid works
→ How mild-hybrid works
Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.
→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
→ Go to HYBRID PLUG-IN VEHICLE PRICE LIST
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Plugin #hybrid #cars #models #choose #features #prices
Leave a Reply