The PHEV plug-in hybrid cars they differ from full hybrid and give it mild-hybrid: are different for the simple fact that the lithium ion battery connected to the electric motor (it works in tandem with the heat engine) it can also be recharged via the “plug”, ie with the 230 volt power supply which is also available with a normal socket.

The plug-in hybrid cars they get to travel too 100 km in purely electric mode. On the market, the models of the “cars with the plug” that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari has married this type of engine on SF90 Road, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1,000hp (780hp of the heat engine 4L V8 which add up to 220 CV total provided by three electric motors).

Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?

The offer of plug-in hybrid cars it grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 gr/km from 2020) and motorists to drive a ecological vehicle without having the anxiety from autonomy as was the case with the first ones pure electric cars EV equipped with a low-capacity battery.

Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages

By purchasing aplug-in hybrid caras opposed to full hybrids and mild hybrids, you benefit from a greater incentive that goes up to 4,000 euros with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to be scrapped). In fact, PHEVs belong to the band 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus, the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).

Plug-in hybrid cars enjoy the state Ecobonus and are recharged with the power plug

Also on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the road tax for the first 5 years from the first registration and, when they pay it, the cost is calculated based on the power of the heat engine. Therefore the power of the electric units is not taxed.

Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?

There are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you ride an average of 30/100km per day le hybrid plugin they are for you, also because if you have the possibility to recharge them at home in the box with the socket you always travel electric!

PHEV plug-in hybrid cars recharge from a power outlet, wallbox or column like electric cars

If you are looking for a car of this type of fuel, you have a wide choice of models at your disposal.

PLUG-IN HYBRID CAR PHEV 2023 TYPE, HP and PRICES

(SORT the table by clicking on Brand, Model and Price: change sorting (ascending or descending) according to the desired parameter.

BRAND MODEL TYPE PRICE Alfa Romeo Tonal PHE extension €51,600 Audi A3 Sportback PHE extension €39,200 Audi A6 TFSI e PHE extension €66,300 Audi A7 Sportback PHE extension €79,300 Audi A8 60 TFSI and quattro PHE extension €115,500 Audi Q3 PHE extension €49,400 Audi Q3 Sportbacks PHE extension €52,400 Audi Q5 PHE extension €59,750 Audi Q5 Sportback PHE extension €64,300 Audi Q7 TFSI e PHE extension €80,050 Audi Q8 PHE extension €85,450 BMW Series 3 PHE extension €51,340 BMW Series 5 PHE extension €64,740 BMW Series 7 PHE extension €110,450 BMW x1 PHE extension €51,700 BMW x2 PHE extension €50,800 BMW x3 PHE extension €67,800 BMW X5 PHE extension €84,000 BMW XM extension PHE extension €178,800 Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid PHE extension €42,350 Citroën C5 X PHE extension €47,150 Cupra Formentor PHE extension €35,600 Cupra Leon PHE extension €37,700 DS DS 4 E-Tense PHE extension €43,800 DS DS 7 E-Tense PHE extension €51,200 DS DS 9 E-Tense PHE extension €64,400 Ferrari SF90 Road PHE extension €430,000 Ferrari SF90 Spider PHE extension €473,000 Ferrari 296 GBP PHE extension €275,500 Ford Kuga PHE extension €42,850 Ford explorer PHE extension €88,750 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid PHE extension €37,600 Hyundai Santa Fe PHE extension €61,300 Hyundai Tucson PHE extension €45,700 Jaguars E-Pace PHE extension €60,945 Jaguars F-Pace PHE extension €83,220 Jeeps Compass 4xe PHE extension €46,750 Jeeps Renegade 4xe PHE extension €40,200 Jeeps Wrangler 4xe PHE extension €79,500 Jeeps Grand Cherokee PHE extension €82,000 Kia Sports PHE extension €46,000 Kia Niro PHE extension €41,000 Kia XCeed PHE extension €36,250 Kia Sorrento PHE extension €53,950 Lamborghinis Revuelto PHE extension Land Rovers defender PHE extension €80,200 Land Rovers Range Rover Evoque PHE extension €61,095 Land Rovers Range Rover Velar PHE extension €83,900 Land Rovers Discovery Sports PHE extension €59,400 Land Rovers Range Rovers PHE extension €149,600 Lexus NX extension PHE extension €68,500 Lexus RX PHE extension €89,000 Mazda CX-60 PHE extension €49,950 McLaren Arthur PHE extension €233,757 Mercedes-Benz Class A PHE extension €46,057 Mercedes-Benz Class A Sedan PHE extension €46,780 Mercedes-Benz Class B PHE extension €43,879 Mercedes-Benz E class PHE extension €68,533 Mercedes-Benz GLA PHE extension €52,552 Mercedes-Benz GLC extension PHE extension €73,184 Mercedes-Benz CLA extension PHE extension €49,842 Mercedes-Benz S class PHE extension €143,274 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 SE Performance PHE extension €204,640 mg EHS extension PHE extension €36,290 Mini Countryman Cooper SE PHE extension €47,300 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHE extension €45,350 Opel Astra Hybrid PHE extension €36,700 Opel Astra Sports Tourer PHE extension €36,700 Opel Grandland Hybrid PHE extension €46,050 Opel Grandland Hybrid4 PHE extension €50,800 Peugeot 308 Hybrid PHE extension €37,900 Peugeot 308 SW Hybrid PHE extension €38,900 Peugeot 408 PHE extension €41,600 Peugeot 3008 Hybrid PHE extension €46,400 Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 PHE extension €54,300 Peugeot 508 PHE extension €51,750 Peugeot 508SW PHE extension €52,750 Peugeot 508 Sports Engineered PHE extension €71,450 Porsche Cayenne PHE extension €101,972 Porsche Cayenne Coupe PHE extension €106,364 Porsche Panamera PHE extension €121,994 Renault Capture E-Tech PHE extension €34,650 Renault Megane E-Tech PHE extension €36,350 Skoda Octavia IV PHE extension €39,550 Skoda Octavia RS iV PHE extension €44,000 Skoda Superb iV PHE extension €47,130 Suzuki across PHE extension €55,400 Toyota Prius Plug-In PHE extension €42,200 Toyota Rav4 Plug-In PHE extension €54,500 Volkswagen Golf and Hybrid PHE extension €40,950 Volkswagen Golf GTE PHE extension €46,400 Volkswagen Passat GTE PHE extension €55,600 Volkswagen Tiguan and Hybrid PHE extension €43,400 Volkswagen Touareg and Hybrid PHE extension €80,700 Volkswagen Touareg R PHE extension €99,200 Volvo XC40Recharge PHE extension €50,250 Volvo XC60 Recharge PHE extension €64,100 Volvo XC90 Recharge PHE extension €89,700 Volvo S60 Charge PHE extension €70,800 Volvo S90 Charge PHE extension €67,950 Volvo V60 Recharge PHE extension €60,600 Volvo V90 Recharge PHE extension €73,550

You may also be interested in this content

👉 What are PHEV plug-in hybrid cars and how they work

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All Hybrid Cars 2023

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 Go to PLUG-IN HYBRID VEHICLES LIST

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK