The PHEV plug-in hybrid cars they differ from full hybrid and give it mild-hybrid: are different for the simple fact that the lithium ion battery connected to the electric motor (it works in tandem with the heat engine) it can also be recharged via the “plug”, ie with the 230 volt power supply which is also available with a normal socket.
The plug-in hybrid cars they get to travel too 100 km in purely electric mode. On the market, the models of the “cars with the plug” that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari has married this type of engine on SF90 Road, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1,000hp (780hp of the heat engine 4L V8 which add up to 220 CV total provided by three electric motors).
Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?
The offer of plug-in hybrid cars it grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 gr/km from 2020) and motorists to drive a ecological vehicle without having the anxiety from autonomy as was the case with the first ones pure electric cars EV equipped with a low-capacity battery.
Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages
By purchasing aplug-in hybrid caras opposed to full hybrids and mild hybrids, you benefit from a greater incentive that goes up to 4,000 euros with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to be scrapped). In fact, PHEVs belong to the band 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus, the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).
Also on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the road tax for the first 5 years from the first registration and, when they pay it, the cost is calculated based on the power of the heat engine. Therefore the power of the electric units is not taxed.
Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?
There are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you ride an average of 30/100km per day le hybrid plugin they are for you, also because if you have the possibility to recharge them at home in the box with the socket you always travel electric!
If you are looking for a car of this type of fuel, you have a wide choice of models at your disposal.
PLUG-IN HYBRID CAR PHEV 2023 TYPE, HP and PRICES
(SORT the table by clicking on Brand, Model and Price: change sorting (ascending or descending) according to the desired parameter.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|PHE extension
|€51,600
|Audi
|A3 Sportback
|PHE extension
|€39,200
|Audi
|A6 TFSI e
|PHE extension
|€66,300
|Audi
|A7 Sportback
|PHE extension
|€79,300
|Audi
|A8 60 TFSI and quattro
|PHE extension
|€115,500
|Audi
|Q3
|PHE extension
|€49,400
|Audi
|Q3 Sportbacks
|PHE extension
|€52,400
|Audi
|Q5
|PHE extension
|€59,750
|Audi
|Q5 Sportback
|PHE extension
|€64,300
|Audi
|Q7 TFSI e
|PHE extension
|€80,050
|Audi
|Q8
|PHE extension
|€85,450
|BMW
|Series 3
|PHE extension
|€51,340
|BMW
|Series 5
|PHE extension
|€64,740
|BMW
|Series 7
|PHE extension
|€110,450
|BMW
|x1
|PHE extension
|€51,700
|BMW
|x2
|PHE extension
|€50,800
|BMW
|x3
|PHE extension
|€67,800
|BMW
|X5
|PHE extension
|€84,000
|BMW
|XM extension
|PHE extension
|€178,800
|Citroën
|C5 Aircross Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€42,350
|Citroën
|C5 X
|PHE extension
|€47,150
|Cupra
|Formentor
|PHE extension
|€35,600
|Cupra
|Leon
|PHE extension
|€37,700
|DS
|DS 4 E-Tense
|PHE extension
|€43,800
|DS
|DS 7 E-Tense
|PHE extension
|€51,200
|DS
|DS 9 E-Tense
|PHE extension
|€64,400
|Ferrari
|SF90 Road
|PHE extension
|€430,000
|Ferrari
|SF90 Spider
|PHE extension
|€473,000
|Ferrari
|296 GBP
|PHE extension
|€275,500
|Ford
|Kuga
|PHE extension
|€42,850
|Ford
|explorer
|PHE extension
|€88,750
|Hyundai
|Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€37,600
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe
|PHE extension
|€61,300
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|PHE extension
|€45,700
|Jaguars
|E-Pace
|PHE extension
|€60,945
|Jaguars
|F-Pace
|PHE extension
|€83,220
|Jeeps
|Compass 4xe
|PHE extension
|€46,750
|Jeeps
|Renegade 4xe
|PHE extension
|€40,200
|Jeeps
|Wrangler 4xe
|PHE extension
|€79,500
|Jeeps
|Grand Cherokee
|PHE extension
|€82,000
|Kia
|Sports
|PHE extension
|€46,000
|Kia
|Niro
|PHE extension
|€41,000
|Kia
|XCeed
|PHE extension
|€36,250
|Kia
|Sorrento
|PHE extension
|€53,950
|Lamborghinis
|Revuelto
|PHE extension
|Land Rovers
|defender
|PHE extension
|€80,200
|Land Rovers
|Range Rover Evoque
|PHE extension
|€61,095
|Land Rovers
|Range Rover Velar
|PHE extension
|€83,900
|Land Rovers
|Discovery Sports
|PHE extension
|€59,400
|Land Rovers
|Range Rovers
|PHE extension
|€149,600
|Lexus
|NX extension
|PHE extension
|€68,500
|Lexus
|RX
|PHE extension
|€89,000
|Mazda
|CX-60
|PHE extension
|€49,950
|McLaren
|Arthur
|PHE extension
|€233,757
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A
|PHE extension
|€46,057
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A Sedan
|PHE extension
|€46,780
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class B
|PHE extension
|€43,879
|Mercedes-Benz
|E class
|PHE extension
|€68,533
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|PHE extension
|€52,552
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLC extension
|PHE extension
|€73,184
|Mercedes-Benz
|CLA extension
|PHE extension
|€49,842
|Mercedes-Benz
|S class
|PHE extension
|€143,274
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG GT 63 SE Performance
|PHE extension
|€204,640
|mg
|EHS extension
|PHE extension
|€36,290
|Mini
|Countryman Cooper SE
|PHE extension
|€47,300
|Mitsubishi
|Eclipse Cross
|PHE extension
|€45,350
|Opel
|Astra Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€36,700
|Opel
|Astra Sports Tourer
|PHE extension
|€36,700
|Opel
|Grandland Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€46,050
|Opel
|Grandland Hybrid4
|PHE extension
|€50,800
|Peugeot
|308 Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€37,900
|Peugeot
|308 SW Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€38,900
|Peugeot
|408
|PHE extension
|€41,600
|Peugeot
|3008 Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€46,400
|Peugeot
|3008 Hybrid4
|PHE extension
|€54,300
|Peugeot
|508
|PHE extension
|€51,750
|Peugeot
|508SW
|PHE extension
|€52,750
|Peugeot
|508 Sports Engineered
|PHE extension
|€71,450
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|PHE extension
|€101,972
|Porsche
|Cayenne Coupe
|PHE extension
|€106,364
|Porsche
|Panamera
|PHE extension
|€121,994
|Renault
|Capture E-Tech
|PHE extension
|€34,650
|Renault
|Megane E-Tech
|PHE extension
|€36,350
|Skoda
|Octavia IV
|PHE extension
|€39,550
|Skoda
|Octavia RS iV
|PHE extension
|€44,000
|Skoda
|Superb iV
|PHE extension
|€47,130
|Suzuki
|across
|PHE extension
|€55,400
|Toyota
|Prius Plug-In
|PHE extension
|€42,200
|Toyota
|Rav4 Plug-In
|PHE extension
|€54,500
|Volkswagen
|Golf and Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€40,950
|Volkswagen
|Golf GTE
|PHE extension
|€46,400
|Volkswagen
|Passat GTE
|PHE extension
|€55,600
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan and Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€43,400
|Volkswagen
|Touareg and Hybrid
|PHE extension
|€80,700
|Volkswagen
|Touareg R
|PHE extension
|€99,200
|Volvo
|XC40Recharge
|PHE extension
|€50,250
|Volvo
|XC60 Recharge
|PHE extension
|€64,100
|Volvo
|XC90 Recharge
|PHE extension
|€89,700
|Volvo
|S60 Charge
|PHE extension
|€70,800
|Volvo
|S90 Charge
|PHE extension
|€67,950
|Volvo
|V60 Recharge
|PHE extension
|€60,600
|Volvo
|V90 Recharge
|PHE extension
|€73,550
