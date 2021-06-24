A website that should easily help students and employees in higher education with self-tests will soon be taken off the air again. Applications for tests will be accepted until July 31.











The website was launched on May 10 selftesteducation.nl – a collaboration between higher education, the Ministry of Education and the national SURF portal – launched with a campaign. On the site, students and employees in higher education can request free self-tests within a few minutes. The delivery time is three to seven days.

In a press release, education minister Ingrid van Engelshoven stated at the time how important it is that this prevention tool is easily available. “By providing every student and employee with free self-tests, infections can be detected quickly.” Van Engelshoven called on students to make use of the free self-tests as much as possible.

New academic year

Even now, the minister says in a letter to Parliament that it is important that students test themselves using self-tests after holidays and at the start of the new academic year. They can use the self-tests previously requested by the institution for this. But then she suddenly writes: ‘Students and employees who use the SURF portal can still submit applications until the end of July.’

A stock of self-tests will be available at the institution for new students for the introduction period and the start of the new academic year, the minister emphasizes in her letter. Van Engelshoven explicitly asks the educational institutions to ‘make these self-tests easily accessible to students and to encourage them to actually use them’.

But the universities are completely surprised that the plug has been pulled from the site, says VSNU chairman Pieter Duisenberg. ,,So some pallets with self-tests will soon be placed on our sidewalk and then we can figure it out ourselves? Incomprehensible,” said Duisenberg.

No Bol.com

The universities emphasize that they are ‘not Bol.com’. “Distribution of the self-tests is not up to the universities,” it continues. According to the VSNU, it is unknown what will happen after July 31.

When asked, a spokesperson for the minister confirms that distribution via the website will stop. He said that it is not necessary to extend the contract for the portal, “given the short period in which it is expected that preventive testing on the current scale will still be possible”.

Students and employees, as well as prospective first-year students, can order until the end of next month if they already have a login option. “This can largely be done to ensure that students have sufficient tests for testing after a holiday and for the first weeks of the new academic year,” Van Engelshoven’s spokesperson said.

Additional tests already requested by institutions, for example for the introduction period, will be delivered in July.

