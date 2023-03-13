On the Roman site of Finca Trujillo, in Librilla, organic broccoli will grow. The Ministry of Culture has authorized the plantation to go ahead while processing a possible sanction for the movements of land prior to cultivation carried out without permission on that agricultural plot. The file began in September of last year as a result of a complaint from the PSOE. Antonio Huertas, spokesman for the Municipal Socialist Group, warned of the plowing of some terraces in the place where the archaeological map would place a villa from the 2nd century BC. C to III d. C. The works consisted of leveling and preparing the land (a citrus plot already abandoned) to now produce that vegetable.

With the plow of a tractor, to a depth of 70 centimeters, according to an inspection of the regional Historical Heritage service, abundant archaeological material emerged on the Trujillo farm, attesting to the power of the deposit. Pieces of pieces, such as amphoras, plates and carved stones, are still visible scattered over the disturbed terrace.

Two surveys carried out by researchers after these clearings allowed them to locate Roman ceramics and two coins: a sestertius (3rd century AD) and a half-centennial of Constantine II. Both were found at a point on the plot where there was a break in a water pipe. The material is kept on deposit in the funds of the Archaeological Museum of Alhama de Murcia. Worst of all, these movements of land without permission also drew the attention of ‘bull drivers’, who use metal detectors to plunder deposits, according to what both technicians and members of associations that ensure the defense of cultural heritage tell LA VERDAD. There are no arrests for these possible criminal acts.

The Ministry maintains that agricultural use is “compatible” with the conservation of the site

Although the Trujillo farm plot is for agricultural use, the Ministry of Culture opened a file against those responsible for the plowing (whose identity has not been revealed) because to carry out these works they should have requested permission as it is also an area archaeological. The investigation, which mobilized Historical Heritage technicians to verify the extent of the damage, continues its course and everything indicates that it will end with a sanction. However, this file will not prevent the organic broccoli plantation from going ahead. According to a spokeswoman for the Ministry, the cultivation of this vegetable “deepens only 30 centimeters into the ground, so there is no impact on the archaeological record.” She adds the same source that “the agricultural use of the land has already been accepted as compatible with the conservation of the site. In any case, to guarantee an exhaustive control, an archaeological supervision will be carried out while the agricultural work is carried out.

«It turns out Kafkaesque»



For Antonio Huertas, it is “a Kafkaesque situation: a file is opened for the movements of land on the plot and at the same time it is allowed to continue with the cultivation.” The socialist councilor, who asks the City Council to extend the cultural protection that the Trujillo farm now enjoys, considers that “before going ahead with agricultural work, the Ministry should commission at least an archaeological tasting that allows to determine exactly the importance of the enclave”.

The earthworks on the Trujillo farm, which have brought out pottery and coins, attract ‘molperos’

The claim has the support of the Cultural Association of Studies and Activities of Librilla (Acudeal). Its president, Salvador García, draws attention to the relevance of the Trujillo estate, a Roman villa where ceramics related to cheese production have been discovered, something unusual. However, the most important piece found in this site is a tombstone that is kept in the premises of the Archaeological Museum of Murcia (MAM). García indicates that “we are in a place of high archaeological value”, and recalls that not far away, in the area of ​​El Cañarico, the famous little treasure of La Pita was located in 1961.