Legends confer an aura of mystery, heroism or, simply, drama to the setting in which they take place. The one that illuminates the origin of the seven hills on which Plovdiv, the second largest city in Bulgaria, stands, has a lot of the latter. The story claims that a young man from this place in ancient Thrace set out with the victorious army of Alexander the Great and achieved glory and power in his conquests of Babylon. When his family asked him to return home to help them, he did not do so, causing his mother’s terrible curse: if he returned, she would turn into stone. As an old man, he tried to return, but when he was at the gates, he and the seven camels that accompanied him loaded with riches transformed into the seven natural rock elevations on which the city sits.

Today, six of these hills – the seventh no longer exists after being converted into material for paving streets – still mark the profile of Plovdiv, located to the southeast just two hours by road or train from the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. The city boasts of being located in one of the oldest places that have remained permanently inhabited, with Neolithic settlements dating back more than 6,000 years. A privileged crossing point between East and West, this enclave has seen the settlement of Thracians, Macedonians, Romans, Byzantines, Ottomans, Crusaders… and, of course, Bulgarians. With them they also had diverse customs, varied cuisines and, of course, different artistic styles. They all left a mark, still more or less visible, in a place that today has nearly 350,000 inhabitants and that extends along the banks of the leisurely Maritsa River.

The result is a Plovdiv dotted with vestiges of all eras that intermingle. Thus, a few meters from the monument to the Bulgarian soldier Gyuro Mihaylov, a hero of the late 19th century, the ancient columns of the Roman forum and odeon rise, reminding us that the imperial legions and Latin dominated the territory and baptized the enclave as Trimontium ( the three mountains). In fact, the main road of the town, the nearby Alexander I Street, today pedestrian and full of shops and cafes, covers the 240 meters long that the Roman stadium built in the 2nd century occupied. Capable of accommodating 30,000 people, part of that construction can still be seen, which is preserved both outdoors and on the lower floors of some shops between counters of dresses on sale.

The Roman theater in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv. Evgeni Dinev (GETTY IMAGES)

Just a few meters away, stands the Dzhumaya Mosque, with its nine domes and a 23-meter-high minaret that strives to remember the city’s Ottoman past and is home to one of the most famous and oldest pastry shops in the city. Not far away, and if you walk through the streets, the little-visited Orthodox church of Sveta Marina, from the 16th century, appears almost by surprise, with its peculiar seven-story bell tower that looks like an exotic pagoda. And a little further on opens the Kapana neighborhood (“trap” in Bulgarian, in reference to the intricateness of its alleys), the place where craftsmen’s workshops were located centuries ago, as the nomenclature of its street map reminds us. , with references to the materials with which they worked: Kozhuharska (leather), Zhelezarska (iron) or Ziatarska (gold). Kapana is, thanks to the restoration impulse that led to Plovdiv being declared European Cultural Capital in 2019, the fashionable neighborhood, full of houses transformed into canvases of multicolored murals, small restaurants that boast of being gastrothequesavant-garde art galleries and corners where you can take photos to upload to Instagram.

One of the squares in the Kapana neighborhood, in Plovdiv (Bulgaria). PETAR MLADENOV (Alamy)

However, to reach the most stately part of Plovdiv you have to go further and cross the avenue of Tsar Boris III and then ascend, not without some effort, to the old city, nestled on the Taksim, Dzhamhaz and Nebet Tepe hills, the three where the first human settlement was located and which today represent a single elevation. There, the ancient Roman theater, still in use, unfolds its seats like a gigantic viewpoint towards the rest of the city. It is the monumental preamble to a walk through cobblestone streets that go up, down and twist, full of surprising mansions – those who have counted them speak of more than a hundred – built in a peculiar style known as the Bulgarian National Renaissance (18th and 19th centuries). . Its colorful facades, full of floral drawings and with protruding windows and bay windows supported by wooden beams, testify to the wealth that the merchants of this city came to amass. Today, as pampered as they were by their former owners after having suffered some abandonment years ago, many now house museums, such as the ethnographicor cultural centers.

A couple in front of Hisar Kapia, a medieval gate in the old town of Plovdiv. Taymuraz Gumerov (Alamy)

Each of these mansions has its history, its personal brand and its charm. The one known as Hisar Kapia House climbs its blue façade to the old medieval wall and one of its doors. The Giorgi Danchov House remembers the photographer and revolutionary who lived there. The old Hippocrates pharmacy occupies the ground floor of the house of Sotir Antoniadi, who was one of the first qualified doctors in the city. The Lamartin House is so called because the French poet and traveler Alphonse de Lamartine stayed there, even if it was just three days in the summer of 1833, returning from a journey through the Near East. And the Balabanov House, built by a rich usurer, went through different owners until it was named after its last owner, a lumber merchant.

The former Hippocrates pharmacy, which today occupies the ground floor of Sotir Antoniadi’s house. tadao (Alamy)

Spectacular on the outside, with manicured gardens in many cases, its interior is no less so. They house a luxurious pictorial decoration on walls and ceilings that represent geometric motifs, architectural elements, flowers, landscapes and, sometimes, details of what their wealthy owners saw on their travels through the fashionable European cities at the time: Venice, Stockholm, Saint Petersburg. …All of this accompanied by wooden floors, but also by details then within reach of very few such as bathrooms with toilets, internal communication systems to call servants or gas lamps. Furthermore, many appear linked to a key moment in Bulgarian history: the end of Ottoman domination at the end of the 19th century. Its luxurious halls hosted clandestine meetings in which the then desired independence was discussed. Today, 145 years later, they give luster to the seven legendary hills.

