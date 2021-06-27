The CEO of Lancia Luca Napolitano and the head of design for all European brands of the Stellantis group Jean-Pierre Ploué I have been in close contact since Carlos Tavares, CEO of the large Italian-French-American multinational, gave all the brands the task of planning the next ten years of business.

For Launch is a crucial moment: currently surviving on only one model, the Ypsilon, does not exactly appear sustainable. Therefore it is fundamental for Napolitano and Ploué, also as a personal challenge, to find a way to give the brand a long-term future.

Launch to work on the new Ypsilon

“We are in the “premium cluster” and since design is fundamental for Lancia, Monsieur Ploué, head of design at Stellantis, who personally takes care of the future range, takes the field for us. Lancia will be a brand capable of building cars with a great sense of responsibility towards the world we live in. Beautiful, innovative, electrified machines that care not only about us but about our futureNapolitano told the newspaper La Stampa. Ploué follows him closely, even physically: it will move to Via Plava, in Turin, near the Style Center.

Here are the words of Ploué, entrusted also in this case to the Press. “I have to guarantee the Stellantis group the highest level of design, because we want to be number one. Then I have to be the guarantor of the differentiation of the brands, each of which is entrusted to a style director. And finally I have the direct management of Lancia, in which I put all my passion. Expatriation, moving to Turin, with the whole family: it is a demanding choice. I will stay a few years to make sure that the rebirth of Italian brands is at a level of excellence. I launch into the adventure with Fiat, Abarth, Lancia and Alfa Romeo. Rebuilding a brand is a fabulous moment in the designer’s career. I would be very proud if the new generation Lancias were appreciated for their Italian character, because they are balanced with some surprising elements, of perfect beauty and without extravagance. Those we can do with the Ds brand, for example: in Ds elegance is born to be shown. In Lancia it is for itself. I would like the Lancias of tomorrow to be recognizable in traffic for their elegance and modernity. Let’s keep the dream alive“.