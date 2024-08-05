The defendants in the Patriot case turned out to be the owners of luxury homes and elite cars

The real estate and cars owned by the Deputy Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Vladimir Shesterov, and the director of the Patriot military-patriotic park, Vyacheslav Akhmedov, have been revealed.

Both were arrested today on charges of corruption – they could have stolen tens of millions of rubles allocated for the activities of the Russian Armed Forces’ culture and recreation park.

The general and his family turned out to be the owners of elite real estate in the Moscow region

As the Telegram channel Mash found out, Major General Vladimir Shesterov and his wife own a plot of 1.2 thousand square meters with a two-story house in the summer cottage village of Tsarskoye Selo in the Moscow region and a plot of 1.5 thousand square meters in an elite gated community on the territory of the Luzhki holiday home (both are located in the Ruzsky District, where until 2015 Shesterov was the head of the local center for providing control points of the Russian Emergencies Ministry).

In addition, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is registered in his name (although, according to the channel, Shesterov does not have a category A license), Skoda Karoq and Skoda Yeti cars, as well as another plot of 15 acres in the village of Zemlino in the Ruzsky district.

On the spouse “exhibition general” Valentina was found to have a Volkswagen Touareg and a Mercedes-Benz V250 4Matic minivan, as well as two apartments in the village of Tuchkovo. It is noted that no information was found about her having a business or actual employment.

Akhmedov was registered in three apartments in Moscow

The director of the Patriot Park, Vyacheslav Akhmedov, ended up owning three apartments in the capital: on Bolshaya Sadovaya Street (near the Mayakovskaya metro station), on Levoberezhnaya Street (near the Belomorskaya station), and on Zelenogradskaya Street in the northeast of the city. In addition, the family owns an apartment in the military settlement of Mulino in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Photo: Max Vetrov / RIA Novosti

In addition, over the past ten years, Akhmedov has acquired an Audi Q7, Mazda CX-5, Mercedes-Benz GLK, Audi A6 and Ford Focus. Akhmedov sold some of the cars before being appointed park director. For some of them, he purchased privileged license plates.

General Timur Ivanov, who was arrested in April, may be involved in the case

The general and the director of the park were detained on August 5. According to the investigation, they and other accomplices were involved in the fraudulent theft of funds allocated for the operation of the park and the convention and exhibition center.

Akhmedov has already been taken into custody; the measure of restraint for Shesterov has not yet been determined.

Related materials:

On July 23, searches were conducted in Patriot. At that time, it was reported that they were related to fraud in public procurement – the amount of theft was at least 40 million rubles. At that time, investigative actions against the park’s management, as well as the searches that took place on its territory, were linked to the case against the former deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Timur Ivanov. The military man supervised the construction of the facility.

The International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” is to be held in the park in August. Sources PostNews statedthat its holding is now in question. The park’s website currently does not display the forum dates.