The exhumation of Liliana Resinovich's body has been ordered

The deputy prosecutor Maddalena Chergia, holder of the proceedings, “arranged the assignment of the task of exhuming Liliana Resinovich's body to a panel of consultants with the non-repeatable technical assessment procedure”. The chief prosecutor of Trieste, Antonio De Nicolo, announced this in a note.

The exhumation – writes Ansa – was reported as “appropriate” by the forensic anthropologist Cristina Cattaneo, to whom the Prosecutor's Office had given the task of drawing up a medical-legal report to clarify the death of Resinovich, the 63-year-old who disappeared from home on December 14, 2021 and found dead on January 5, 2022.

Resinovich case: husband lawyer, we expected exhumation

“We expected the exhumation of Liliana Resinovich's body.” This is how the lawyer Paolo Bevilacqua, lawyer of the woman's husband, Sebastiano Visintin, comments on the choice of the Trieste Prosecutor's Office to order the investigation of the woman's body. “We take note without surprise of the investigative development made by the Trieste Prosecutor's Office with the new technical investigations on the exhumed body of Mrs. Resinovich – he continues -. Furthermore, the outcome of the autopsy left open doubts and the investigating judge had decided to postpone the documents to pm for an in-depth analysis that we all expected, having even suggested it defensively. We look forward to it and, as always, we trust in the work of the investigating authority.

Resinovich case: prosecutor, “exhumation is appropriate”

The exhumation of Lilana Resinovich's body is defined as “timely” in the note from the Trieste Prosecutor's Office which informs of the new investigation. “The Deputy Public Prosecutor Maddalena Chergia, owner of the relevant proceeding, has ordered, with the non-repeatable technical assessment procedure, the assignment, to a board of consultants, of the task of exhuming the body of Mrs. Liliana Resinovich, an exhumation which the consultant Professor Cristina Cattaneo has indicated this Office as appropriate. The Public Prosecutor has therefore established, for a date which falls towards the end of this month, the summoning before him of the experts called upon to carry out these delicate operations, giving due notice to the next relatives of the deceased and their respective defenders. Predictably, the formal assignment of the task will be promptly followed by the planned consultancy activity”.

