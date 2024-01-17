Is everything reopened in Saudi Arabia?

The tenth stage of the Dakar 2024 is experiencing numerous twists and turns that could deliver a very different general classification compared to the one defined at the end of the ninth stage.

Carlos Sainzleader of the general classification, started with a 20 minute margin over his pursuer Sebastien Loeb, but is experiencing one of the most complicated days of his Dakar.

The Audi driver, in fact, in addition to problems with the GPS tracking system, had to stop approximately ten minutes for a problem solved also thanks to the help of his teammate Mattias Ekstrom.

According to estimates Sainz had after the forced stop 16 minutes late to Sebastien Loeb (relative to today's stage, therefore still projected with a 4 minute lead in the general classification), but the French rider in turn also had to stop, losing several minutes (around five) so the situation is still evolving in a daring morning in Saudi Arabia.