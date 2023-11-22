Sam Altman returns to lead OpenAI. After days of chaos, followed by the sudden and surprising announcement of his ouster from the position of CEO of the company that created ChatGPT and the announcement of his hiring at Microsoft, the board retraced its steps and re-entrusted Altman with the role of the CEO in a totally revolutionized board of directors. “We have reached an agreement in principle for the return of Sam Altman to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board consisting of Bret Taylor (president), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo. We are working together to understand the details. Thank you so much for your patience in all this,” the company wrote on X.

OpenAI’s decision was also dictated by threat of a mass flight of employees, ready to follow Altman after Microsoft (which owns 49% of OpenAI) hired him to lead a dedicated team on AI development. In a letter, 550 of 700 employees warned the board of directors to reinstate Altman and former president Greg Brockman. Furthermore, the two have been imitated in the last few hours by three other highly experienced researchers, a haemorrhage of talent that has pushed the OpenAI staff to openly take a stand against the board, first with a series of retweets of Altman’s messages and then with the letter to the board of directors who are accused of having “jeopardized all the work done” and of “clearly not being able to manage OpenAI”.

ChatGpt’s father said he had received the green light from big tech to return to his old role. The startup also welcomes back co-founder Greg Brockman. “I love OpenAI and everything I have done over the past few days has been in service of this team and its mission. When I decided to join MSFT on Sunday evening, it was clear that it was the best path for me and the team. With the new board of directors and the support of Satya (Nadella), I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with MSFT,” Altman wrote.