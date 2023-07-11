Last weekend, a ‘well-known presenter’ from the BBC was accused of abuse in an article in The Sun. The man would have paid tens of thousands of euros to a then teenager in exchange for explicit images. It was not said who it would be, but that the presenter in question is ‘known to an audience of millions’. BBC suspended their employee in the meantime.

The lawyer for the alleged victim reports to the BBC on Monday that the whole case makes no sense. “To be clear, nothing improper or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations in The Sun are nonsense,” he said.

The Sun know it had reported 'about two very concerned parents who complained to the BBC about a presenter's behavior and the well-being of their child. The BBC has not followed up on their complaint. We've seen evidence that supports their concerns. It is now up to the BBC to investigate this properly.'