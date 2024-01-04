The German car market saw an increase in sales in 2023, but new registrations of electric vehicles have slowed significantly, against a backdrop of inflation and reduced purchasing aid. In total, 2.84 million new cars were registered in Germany last year, which is 7.3% more than in 2022, according to data released by the Federal Automobile Agency (KBA).

This is a steeper increase than in 2022, when registrations increased by only 1.1%. In Europe's largest car market, where manufacturers are under pressure to turn the corner on the combustion engine, sales of electric and hybrid vehicles have however stalled. Almost 979,000 petrol cars were sold, which is 13% more than in the previous year. Sales of plug-in hybrid models have plummeted, down 52%.

A decline that sales of 100% electric cars did not compensate for, recording a moderate increase of 11%, while last year they increased by a third. Their market share does not exceed 18.4% of overall sales, compared to 17.7% in 2022.

Sales were slowed down by the end of the government bonus on hybrid cars at the end of 2022, then that of the bonus on commercial electric cars last September. These government decisions have stalled the electricity market in Germany, one of the Western European countries that has suffered the highest inflation due to the war in Ukraine and soaring electricity prices.