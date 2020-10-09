They planned to kidnap a US governor and start a civil war. 13 men have now been arrested. Trump reacts on Twitter.

Washington – In Michigan, it would almost be one Plot against the government come: The FBI is accusing six men of them for a few months Kidnapping of the US governor Having discussed Gretchen Whitmer (Democrats). This emerges from a published court document. Against the men was at the federal level complaint posed.

The talks should have been going on at least this summer. An attack was planned before the US election 2020. In August and September the group should do that Holiday home shadowed the governor. Also of weapons training and the will explosive to buy is the talk.

The plan: storm the Capitol with 200 men and take hostages

Informants, undercover agents and secret recordings would have conversations revealed, said prosecutor Andrew Birge. The suspects are “Violent extremists”who face life imprisonment if convicted.

Already at the beginning of the year FBI Heard discussions on social networks in which it was about a “violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components”. One of the suspects had a Michigan resident in support of it “Militia” addressed.

In a phone call in mid-June, a suspect is also said to have said 200 men needing to storm the Capitol in the capital Lansing and Hostages to take – too Governor Whitmerwho should be brought to justice for “treason”. Whitmer did “Uncontrolled power”.

Another group wants to start civil war – earlier demonstrations in front of the Capitol

In addition, seven men were charged at the state level. According to Michigan’s Justice Minister Dana Nessel, they are said to be connected to the so-called militia “Wolverine Watchmen”. You are accused of trying Addresses of police officers figure out to attack them and get one Civil war to start. They were involved in the planning and training for the attack on the Michigan Capitol.

It seems no accident that Democratic governor Whitmer was chosen. She is considered a rising star among the Democrats * and as Hate figure for rights. US President Donald Trump repeatedly railed against her because she made decisions very quickly, especially around the corona virus. Some time ago, protesters threw her in front of the Capitol “Tyranny” in front. Armed demonstrators even stormed the building during a protest on May 1st.

“I knew this job was going to be tough,” said Whitmer on Thursday. “But to be honest, I would never have imagined anything like this.” President Trump said in the Corona crisis Mistrust fueled and anger fueled.

Whitmer suggested that there are alleged extremists like those accused by US President Donald Trump feel motivated. This one had in the first TV duel against his challenger Joe Biden not clearly distanced from extremist groups. It was only after the pressure rose that he condemned the ideology of white supremacy. “When our leaders speak, their words have meaning, they have weight,” she said on Thursday shortly after the men were arrested.

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

… I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Trump also complained on Twitter. Whitmer did a "terrible job" and "closed her entire state to everyone". Rather, she should say thank you for that Security guards thwarted the kidnapping. He condemns "all extreme violence". Trump's adviser Jason Miller denied Whitmer's allegations. "If we want to talk about hate, look in the mirror, Governor Whitmer." She wakes up every day with "hatred in her heart" for President Trump.