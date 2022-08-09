What should have been a placid August for Formula 1, useful for all the protagonists of the Circus to unplug and recharge their batteries, has turned into an international intrigue. The story Piastri-Alpine attracted the attention of all fans, with the French team publicly announcing the promotion of their third driver to starter for the 2023 season and the person concerned publicly denying the agreement via Instagram. In the space of a few hours the Alpine found itself so deprived of both Fernando Alonsowho has suddenly accepted Aston Martin’s court for next season, both of the young talent he had invested heavily in in recent years.

The Piastri affair is now moving to the legal level, as the Australian has signed a pre-contract with McLaren that should – in his intentions – take him to Woking in 2023. But the perfect storm that hit Enstone between July 30 and August 1 began to arouse some suspicion. They did not go unnoticed in fact i personal ties among several prominent figures involved in this affair: Flavio Briatore – always very close to Fernando Alonso by a personal and professional relationship – he has in fact worked for many years alongside Mark Webber, now manager of Piastri. The Italian entrepreneur has followed Webber’s F1 career for over a decade, as well as having him on the team as a reserve driver in 2002. Webber and Alonso have been very close friends with each other for many years. To close this circle there is the bond that always binds Webber to the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidlunder whose direction the Australian raced in the Porsche team at the time of the WEC.

During a long interview with the Spanish site El Confidencial was asked Otmar SzafnauerAlpine team principal, if all these intertwining can make us suspect a combined action between the parties, implemented with the aim of damaging the French team. Regarding a possible “sharing of information”The Romanian-born American manager said he had no concrete evidence, but did not rule out that something ‘strange’ may actually have happened. “I have no proof – Szafnauer admitted – but this is Formula 1. If in a couple of years someone were to say they have evidence of an information exchange, I would not be surprised. I always tell everyone that in Formula 1 you have to behave as if everyone knows everything. That there are no secrets in these things. And if this (the sharing of information between the protagonists) had happened, we shouldn’t be surprised “.