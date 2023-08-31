Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 18:04

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, said this Wednesday, the 30th, that the 2024 budget bill (PLOA) will reach Congress this Thursday, the 31st, at 4 pm. At the Joint Commission for Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection (CMO), Tebet again highlighted the importance of Congress approving the budgetary guidelines bill (PLDO) for the device that suspends R$ 32 billion for next year, calculated from of the inflation forecast until the end of 2023. “Without conditional expenses, we are talking about cutting social expenses”, pointed out Tebet. According to the minister, in the PLOA there is even a portion of Bolsa Família stamped as a budgetary expense.

Tebet pointed out that the government does not have room to cut investments, since it will send the budget piece with little left over beyond the investment floor foreseen in the fiscal framework. “It comes stamped on R$ 32 billion, the essence of the essence of public policies”.

According to the minister, the Budget is currently being revised to be delivered on Thursday. Questioned by parliamentarians about financial expenses, the minister did not go into detail, but stated that, in large numbers, the level is R$ 2.7 trillion. “You know the big numbers, we have financial expenses of something like R$2.7 trillion,” she said.

administrative reform

Speaking of administrative reform, Tebet replied that the debate will be held at the “opportune moment”. “We need to improve, we need to put the question of the digital world into this administrative reform (…) The real reform is broader, looking at quality, and the considered privileges, and within that, having a sincere conversation with the Brazilian people”, he said.