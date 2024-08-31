Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 21:30

The 2025 Budget Bill (PLOA), presented this Friday, the 30th, to Congress by the Ministry of Planning and Budget, predicts that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year will be 2.64%. In the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO) for next year, sent to Congress in April and not yet approved, the forecast was 2.80%. In the latest Focus Report, economists interviewed weekly by the Central Bank estimated growth of only 1.86% in the economy next year.

The PLOA projection for inflation measured by the IPCA in 2025 is 3.30%, compared to 3.10% estimated in the PLDO and 3.93% in the Focus. The INPC – a parameter used to adjust the minimum wage – for 2025 will be 3.5%. In the PLDO, the estimate was 3.00%. As the Broadcast has already shown, the minimum wage in 2025 will be R$1,509.00. In the proposed budget guidelines, the estimate was R$1,502.00. The amount represents a total increase of 6.9% in relation to the minimum wage of R$1,412.00 in effect since May of this year.

As for the IGP-DI of 2025, the forecast is 4.00% in the Budget proposal, the same level predicted in the PLDO.

The economic team’s estimate for the interest rate is that the Selic will end the year with an average of 9.61%, compared to 8.05% in the PLDO. At Focus, the market projection is that the basic interest rate, currently at 10.50%, will end 2025 at 10.00%.

The PLOA also projects an average exchange rate of R$5.19 in 2025 – in the PLDO, the projection was R$4.98. The average price of a barrel of oil next year is forecast at US$80.79, compared to US$75.77 estimated in April. The projection for nominal wage growth in 2025 is 7.84%.

In an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union on Friday night, published a short while ago, the President of the Republic announced the submission to the National Congress of the text of the annual budget bill for 2025. The edition does not include the full text of the bill, only the message about its submission.