Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 6:52 pm

The 2024 Budget Law Project (PLOA) reserved BRL 168.6 billion for Bolsa Família direct income transfer actions next year. The government’s expectation is to serve 21 million families living in poverty and extreme poverty, as long as they comply with health, education and social assistance conditions.

With the reserved amount and the estimated number of families assisted, the average benefit for the program will be around R$669.04 per month in 2024. For comparison, in August the average ticket for the program was R$686.04, from according to the Ministry of Social Development.

Combating poverty and reducing inequalities is one of the priorities listed by the Pluriannual Plan (PPA), which provides guidelines for public spending in the coming years. Bolsa Família is part of this axis, which will have R$ 298.7 billion in 2024 for actions on access to income, poverty reduction and promotion of citizenship; food and nutrition security and mobilization to combat hunger.

Another action highlighted in this axis is the payment of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) and Lifetime Monthly Income (RMV), which have reserved R$ 100.6 billion in the PLOA 2024.