Melbourne (Reuters)

Karolina Pliskova said she never felt comfortable, as the sixth-seed bid farewell to the Australian Open, after she lost 7-5 7-5 in the third round to her Czech compatriot Karolina Mokhova at Road Lever.

Pliskova was further frustrated in the first set, as she received a warning to misuse her racket, then deducted a point for smashing another racket in the separator between groups.

Pliskova said at a press conference that she was a bit surprised by the second warning, but it had a positive effect on her performance.

She added, “I actually thought it helped me in the second set, because I was upset so I started to play well.”

After losing the first set, Pliskova advanced 5-0 in the second, before stopping, allowing Mukhova to win, and reach the fourth round for the first time in Melbourne.

Pliskova added: “There was a long way to go for my results 5-1 and 6-0. I thought she played a little better at this moment. “In my service strikes I could have done better things, and I certainly don’t think my performance was at its best. I don’t want to sound sarcastic or too negative because I just lost.”

Mukhova, number 27, will meet Swiss Belinda Bencic or Elise Mertens of Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.