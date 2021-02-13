Karolina Pliskova, sixth favorite, did this Friday a pliskovada in the third round of the Australian Open. The Czech, capable of reaping great victories in WTA tournaments, but a disaster when it comes to the Grand Slams, He shot 5-0 in the second set to deliver victory to his compatriot and namesake Karolina Muchova on a plate, who had the merit of being always active in the match and won by a double 7-5 in 1h: 54. In the first set, Muchova took the lead twice (2-1 and 6-5) and Pliskova, who equalized the first advantage, was unable to do so with the second. And then came that tremendous blackout when he had opened the second set with two breaks and completely sank, despite having two match balls with 5-4 to the rest. In addition, he made 40 unforced errors, with 10 double faults. The winner, who reaches the last 16 for the first time in the tournament, will face the Swiss Belinda Bencic or the Belgian Elise Mertens.

Another favorite, the fifth, Elina Svitolina, did not get caught up in the small (1.63) but combative Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, whom she won 6-4 and 6-0 in 1h: 23. The Ukrainian began the game with problems, with a break against the start, but then she reacted, taking the air into the game and went over her rival with a 9-0 run from 4-3 for Putintseva. Elina, who had already beaten her rival on the same stage six years ago, won 71% of points with second serves and committed 20 errors, although only four in the second round. She will face Jessica Pegula in the second round, the millionaire by birth who is one of the surprises of the tournament and easily got rid of the French Karolina Mladenovic (6-1 and 6-1 in 68 minutes). Pegula, the daughter of a successful gas businessman who owns an NHL and an NFL team in Buffalo, is 61st in the world at 26 years old and had not passed the first round in Melbourne. His biggest major success was reaching the third round of the US Open last year and at the tournament aussie He has not yet lost a set and eliminated Azarenka.

Calendar and results.