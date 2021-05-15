Karolina Pliskova will play this Sunday for the third consecutive time in the WTA 1,000 final in Rome. The 29-year-old Czech and 9th in the world defeated the Croatian, 30 and 25th, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3, Petra Martic, a player who did not do well (3-4 in the particular balance now), and will face Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff.

L19-year-old Polish woman beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (6-2, 7-5) in a quarterfinal match that could not be played on Friday because of the rain and she will play against the 17-year-old American in a teenage duel that was to be played at the Centrale when the Opelka-Nadal ended, but has finally moved to the Grandstand, due to the accumulated delay in the main one.

Pliskova continues her lucky star in Rome, where she was a champion in 2019 (she beat Konta) and a finalist in 2020 (she lost to Halep).

Results WTA 1.000 Rome.