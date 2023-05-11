Madrid. A giant of the Jurassic seas was twice the size of an orca, according to a review of the characteristics of the liopleurodon, a pliosaur that was attributed a length of 25 meters.

More than 20 years ago, the television documentary series Walking with Dinosaurs from the BBC sparked heated debates about the size of this extinct ancient creature, as it was thought to have been vastly overestimated and more likely to have only reached an adult size of just over twenty feet in length.

Speculation was to continue, but now a chance discovery in an Oxfordshire museum has led paleontologists at the University of Portsmouth to publish a paper about a similar species that could grow to a whopping 14.4 metres, twice the size of an orca. . The research is published in Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association.

David Martill, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Environment, Geography and Geosciences, in a statement, explained: “I was a consultant on the BBC pilot programme. Cruel Be and I raise my hand: I was terribly wrong in the size of Liopleurodon. I based my calculations on some fragmentary material that suggested such an animal could grow to a length of 25 meters, but the evidence was scant and caused much controversy at the time.

“The BBC’s size estimate in 1999 was exaggerated, but we now have some much more reliable evidence after a serendipitous discovery of four huge vertebrae.”

Megan Jacobs, co-author of the paper, was photographing an ichthyosaur skeleton at the Abingdon County Hall Museum, while Martill was searching through the fossil drawers. She found a large vertebra and was thrilled to discover that the curator had three more in storage.

Those bones are identifiable as being closely related to a species of pliosaur or similar animal. They were like plesiosaurs, but with a larger, elongated head, similar to that of a crocodile, and a shorter neck. They had four flippers, which acted like powerful oars to propel them through the water, and a relatively short tail.