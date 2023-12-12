One day of July 2023a fossil enthusiast named Paul Farrell was walking along the Jurassic Coast in the United Kingdom when he noticed something unusual among the stones: it was a 150 million year old snout belonging to a predatory marine reptilea pliosaur. These animals were among the most fearsome hunters of the prehistoric oceansequipped with huge teeth and powerful jaws.

Farrell realized he had made an exceptional discovery and contacted two local fossil experts, Steve Etches And Christopher Mooreto inform them of his discovery.

Etches and Moore, who have a long experience in the search and recovery of fossils along the Jurassic Coast, they went to the site and confirmed that the snout belonged to a pliosaur, but that wasn't all. Using a drone, they discovered that the rest of the skull was still in the cliff, 12 meters up.

It was one dangerous and difficult challengebut also of a unique opportunity to recover an exceptional fossil, so, armed with ropes, hammers and chisels, the two lowered themselves along the rock face and began to free the skull from the mud that surrounded it.

After two weeks of hard workthey managed to extract the skull, which measured approx 2 meters long and weighed about 200 kilograms, after which they transported it to Etches' laboratory, where they cleaned it and prepared it for study. Only then did they realize they had discovered something truly special: the skull belonged to a previously unseen species of pliosaur.

Based on what did they deduce that that pliosaur skull was unique?

In fact, the skull had some unique characteristics, such as a bony crest on the forehead, an elongated shape of the snout and a particular arrangement of the teeth. These differences suggested that the pliosaur belonged to a new genus and a new specieswhich Etches and Moore called Kimmerosaurus etchesiin honor of the place of discovery and the main discoverer.

To find out more about the mysterious sea monster, the two fossil experts involved an international team of scientists, including paleontologists, marine biologists and engineers. Together, they analyzed the skull using advanced techniques, such as computed tomography and the 3D modeling, to reconstruct the appearance and behavior of the pliosaur. In doing so they discovered what the pliosaur was about 8 meters long and weighed about 5 tonsFurthermore, he had excellent eyesight, a developed sense of smell and a very sensitive sense of balance.

The animal was able to swim quickly and change direction quickly, thanks to its powerful tail and its four fins, it was in effect a voracious and versatile predatorwhich fed on fish, squid and other marine reptiles, such as ichthyosaurs, and used its frontal crest to cut through the water and reduce drag, and its teeth to grab and tear its prey.

The story of the discovery and study of the pliosaur skull is told in a new BBC documentary titled Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monsterhosted by the famous naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The documentary shows spectacular images of the recovery of the fossil, interviews with the scientists involved and animated reconstructions of the pliosaur in action, without forgetting that the documentary itself is a'unmissable opportunity to admire one of the largest and most fascinating animals to have ever inhabited our planet.

The pliosaur skull will go on public display early next year at theEtches Collection Museum in Kimmeridge, in Dorset, where you can admire its imposing size and its frightening teeth up close. It is a fossil of great scientific and cultural value, which helps us to better understand the life and evolution of Jurassic marine reptiles.

