Although 2024 has been a year loaded with trips for Yosoyplex, The truth is that he did not have the best of the outcomes. And, at the middle of Singapore, the content creator discovered that his passport had stayed No space enough to continue his adventure, which forced him to interrupt his Third return to the world.

An unfortunate mishap than the YouTuber, 23 years old, described as “the worse palmazo of all “ and that supposed his forced return to Spain during Christmas dates. Now, fulfilling your promise of “Start from scratch” In 2025, Plex has shared a short, as a trailer, through its YouTube channel, where it has announced that, in the coming weeks, it will resume its popular travel series.

As a ‘wink’ to this new beginning, the Zamorano has returned to the participation of Jordi Sànchez, actor of The one that is comingwhose mysterious character exercised a decisive role to help him find his own course. “Oysters! You are the plane “, Plex exclaims in the video, as soon as he crosses looking with him when he arrives at the police station.

However, on this occasion, Sànchez, in the skin of a police officer, seems not to recognize it: “My brain does not locate you. I don’t know who you are. “ Before his unexpected reaction, the Youtuber Choose to explain without further surrounding the reason for your visit: You need to renew your passport, since it has run out of space for more stamps.

The police, surprised, qualifies the situation as a “first world problem”, although shortly after it adopts a more serious tone to reflect on the unexpected cancellation of The return to the world 3. “Everything goes through something. Thanks to that, you have been able to spend Christmas with your family after many years, “he says.

Far from staying there, the actor highlights the importance of living to create, of “Disconnect to connect.” A words that, at first, seem to resonate only in Plex’s mind. However, we soon discover that, in reality, it is the prelude to a great revelation:

“Your face is playing me … In the end it will be true that I saw you on a plane. Do you know what? This time I’m going with you “, confesses Sànchez, erecting himself in the next Plex’s travel companion in the second chapter of his adventure, which will start the next March 2. At the moment, however, its first destination remains a mystery, as well as if, finally, the Youtuber He will resume his trip in daily videos.