If you are a Plex user, you may have already received some news about Plex Arcade and, depending on your age, the reaction will have been very different. But let’s start at the beginning, if you don’t know what it’s about, you should know that Plex has thrown itself into an unexpected pool, starting to offer a streaming game service. Yes, we are talking about Plex, those responsible for the popular personal multimedia server, which allows you to share your content over the network.

An important aspect is that, unlike other streaming game services, and as with the Plex server, eThe stream will not depend on the infrastructure of the company, but on the one you already use to run your personal server. And yes, it is necessary that you are already a Plex user (although it is not necessary that you be a Plex Pass user) and, therefore, that you have your own server to be able to use this new service.

Now, before you start thinking about what machine you would need to be able to serve Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K at 60 FPS with ray tracing, it is important to clarify that the Plex Arcade catalog is limited, at least for the moment, to great Atari classics. Titles such as Centipede, Avalanche and Gravitar make up the currently very limited offering of titles for the service. Thus, we are talking about a proposal aimed exclusively at users who already have gray hair, and where nostalgia can justify the $ 4.99 which costs the service monthly ($ 2.99 per month if you have a Plex Pass subscription).

At the moment the service is in the testing phase, something in which its managers abound, who do not show too much confidence that the service will be successful and last over time (honesty overdose? Pessimism raised to maximum power? ), so it has other important limitations. The most notable is that, since it uses Parsec to work, at least for the moment the Plex Arcade can only be deployed on Plex servers in Windows and MacOS systems, at the moment neither Linux, nor NAS and NVIDIA SHIELD devices can run this service.

So, As of today, Plex Arcade is unlikely to become a successful service. And it is necessary to have your own server (as with Plex Server, but limited to Windows and MacOS), the catalog is very, very limited, and also the price, almost five dollars a month, does not seem like a special proposal temptress. Only nostalgia can make the service manage to hook some users.

The other option is, of course, that the Plex Arcade catalog grows soon, either focusing on nostalgia mode (a market niche that may be interesting) or as a more general streaming gaming platform, although this would require a greater investment in infrastructure by the user.