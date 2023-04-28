In a study that was published on Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontologythere was talk of the discovery of a new species of fish inside the stomach of a fossilized plesiosaur, also clarifying their diet.

A plesiosaur known as ‘Eric’ has given paleontologists a head start in understanding the diet of these prehistoric marine reptiles lived between 208 and 66 million years ago. Looking closely at Eric’s last meal using X-rays, the researchers uncovered 17 vertebrae of a previously undescribed teleost fish, proving that plesiosaurs were indeed pescatarians.

Eric is a particularly extravagant plesiosaur since its remains have been opalized, a phenomenon almost unique to Australia that turns remains into literal gems. They form because instead of preserving specimens in agate, pyrite or limestone like other fossils, they are preserved in silica creating beautiful iridescent remains, according to the Australian Opal Centre.

The Opal Mines in Coober Pedy, South Australia is where Eric was first discovered in 1987, and it was quite a find.

“Eric is one of the most complete opalized vertebrae skeletons in Australia. The fossil is about 93% complete, which is virtually unknown in any fossil record. There is virtually nowhere other than Australia that can actually get opalized vertebrae fossils.”

PhD researcher Joshua White, of the ANU Research School of Physics and AMRI, said in a statement.

What else do we know about Plesiosaur Eric?

Previous studies have attempted to learn more about the plesiosaur EricThat lived somewhere between 120 and 90 million years agolooking at the surface of her gleaming remains, but this new research instead decided to peer inside the fossil using X-rays. This meant they could look for signs of preserved stomach contents without having to destroy such a rare and ancient specimen.

Powerful X-rays allowed them to see the animal’s stomach contents in unprecedented detail, but understanding the resulting scans required sifting through mountains of data and CT images to distinguish fish bones from gastroliths and other stomach contents. stomach. Eventually, they were able to create a 3D model of its final meal, revealing that these reptiles were like the sea lions of their time, preying on small fish while possibly at risk of predation.

As well as providing new insights into plesiosaur diets and lifestyles, the research may help us map the animals’ evolutionary past and better understand how predicted climate change could affect existing marine life.

“As environments change, a marine reptile’s diet and understanding these changes can also be used to help predict how today’s animals will respond to current and emerging climate challenges.”

continued White, concluding by stating:

“If there is any change in an animal’s diet, we want to see why this change has occurred and, to some extent, we can compare it to modern animals like dolphins or whales and try to predict how their diet might change at cause of climate change and why.”

