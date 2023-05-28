Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

A Whitsun trip to the Mediterranean to awaken summer feelings? Different rules apply this year: Holiday weather is spreading in Germany.

Munich – Do you want to soak up the sun over Pentecost? This year you don’t have to cast envious glances at holiday travelers. On the contrary: the bad weather phase in Spain, Italy and France is continuing. The weather in Germany, on the other hand, offers sunny prospects.

Expert announces: We can expect better weather in Germany over Pentecost than in the Mediterranean

Gernot Schütz of wetter.de starts the long weekend with positive news: “During the Pentecost holidays we have much better weather in Germany than in the typical holiday regions around the Mediterranean.” The reason: A stormy low pressure area runs through the Mediterranean region from Spain to the Black Sea. Extreme weather conditions are still to be expected in individual hotspot regions.

Go swimming and eat ice cream? This is also possible in Germany on Pentecost 2023. © imago/symbol picture

Most recently, the rotogravure carousel did not stop at Germany and caused floods in southern Bavaria, among other things. Now the situation is different: Summer temperatures and up to 14 hours of sunshine await, especially in the south of Germany. It will remain mostly dry nationwide up to and including Whit Monday wetter.de. With regard to the temperatures, however, a “north-south gradient” is emerging: Somewhat cooler air is blowing from Scandinavia in the coastal regions.

Sunny prospects: The weather at Pentecost 2023 at a glance

Touring Germany by bike or visiting a beautiful bathing lake? The weather in Germany invites you to various outdoor activities. As already outlined by the meteorologist, the four-day forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD) let see:

Saturday 27 May 18 to 27 degrees, mostly sunny, slightly more cloudy near the North Sea and the Alps Sunday, April 28th 21 to 27 degrees, mostly sunny, isolated showers in the Alps possible Monday, 05/29 22 to 27 degrees, mostly sunny, showers possible on the edge of the Alps Tuesday, 05/30 18 to 26 degrees, mostly sunny, partly cloudy See also Thousands of Russian soldiers died fighting for Bakhmut

After a very mixed spring, we can look forward to plenty of sunshine at Pentecost. However, Gernot Schütz warns: “The risk of sunburn is very high.” With a UV index of seven to eight, regular sunscreen must not be forgotten

In addition to the sun in Germany: It will also be summery in these European countries

If, despite the good weather in Germany, you are keen to travel and have not yet booked a vacation, you should think about European destinations far away from the Mediterranean region. At Pentecost is loud wetter.de Expect good weather in Great Britain, Eastern Europe, northern France and southern Sweden.