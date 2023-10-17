Janne Andersson, coach of the Swedish national team, was upset after his team’s European Championship qualifier against Belgium was abandoned at half-time. Earlier Monday evening, a deadly shooting took place in Brussels, killing two Swedes. The suspected perpetrator is still on the run.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
07:47
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Plenty #sadness #among #Swedish #football #players #national #coach #deadly #attack #kind #world #live