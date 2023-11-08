The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Volga Federal District (VFD), Igor Komarov, said on November 8 that Russia and China are interested in establishing new trade routes in the context of growing trade turnover between the two countries.

He noted that despite the ongoing geopolitical changes in the world, the results of foreign trade indicate mutual interest and positive development of the partnership between the two countries.

“Today Russia and China are interested in establishing new trade routes and <...> are confidently moving towards the goal outlined by our leaders – $200 billion in bilateral trade turnover,” Komarov said at the opening of the 4th meeting of the Council for Interregional Cooperation in the Volga-Yangtze format “

Komarov said that based on the results of 2023, trade turnover between China and Russia shows positive dynamics. Growth in the regions of the Volga Federal District exceeds the all-Russian figure. This year, trade turnover increased by 58%, and China’s share in its total volume within the Volga Federal District almost doubled – from 13% to 22%.

Also, according to him, work continues in the regions of the Volga Federal District to create and develop points of economic growth. These are special economic zones, industrial parks, technology parks and other sites. Preferential conditions for investors have been created there. Komarov suggested that Chinese partners would be interested in this format. In the regions of the Volga Federal District, a structural restructuring of the economy is gradually taking place due to the fact that it is sufficiently differentiated, and industry specialization has significant development potential, he added.

As Komarov pointed out, the Volga-Yangtze interregional cooperation mechanism equally meets the interests of Russia and China and corresponds to the content of Russian-Chinese relations, which have the nature of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction entering a new era. He emphasized that interaction in this format contributes to economic development and deepening scientific, educational and cultural ties between the regions of the two countries.

The day before, the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China reported that trade turnover between Russia and China year-on-year in January-October increased by 27.7% and reached $196.48 billion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 18 that at an imminent meeting in Bishkek, the prime ministers of the Russian Federation and China will sign a plan for interaction between the two countries until 2030. He also noted that Russia and China, like most countries in the world, share the desire for mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve economic progress and social well-being.

At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that trade between China and Russia had reached a historical record and was now aiming for an amount of $200 billion. He indicated that China was ready, together with Russia, to enrich bilateral cooperation with new content. The Chinese leader also noted the deepening of political mutual trust between the countries.