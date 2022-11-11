Now it does seem that the fracture in Brunette has no return, with the criminal lawsuit filed by the coordinator of the Senate bench, Ricardo Monreal, against the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, for having released recordings between him and the PRI leader Alejandro Moreno, with which political compromises are demonstrated between the two and allegedly acts of treason against their respective parties.

Furthermore, Monreal, who apparently has the unconditional support of at least 12 senators, threatens that before the end of the year he will decide whether to leave the party and asks the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to stop her pack, since He blames her for the dirty war against him and assures that the attacks he receives from power will not double him.

Monreal has long waged a personal war against the so-called pure workers, because they accuse him of supporting the PAN mayors of Mexico City, Lía Limón and Sandra Cuevas, who have become staunch enemies in the 2021 elections. of López Obrador and Sheinbaum; moreover, he recently tried to declare the disappearance of powers against the morenista governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, and it is evident that he has more coincidences with the PRI, PAN and MC than with Brunette.

From his leadership position in the Senate, he qualifies Layda as a criminal and violator of the law and the Constitution, and demands that a trial of origin be opened to exonerate her and prosecute her, and both have crossed mutual accusations of having accumulated dozens of properties. real estate valued at hundreds of millions of pesos.

“When the comadres fight, the truths are known,” says the popular saying, and within Morena it is assured that Monreal knows that he no longer has anything to do in the party, that the morenistas would not vote in his favor and that is why he tries torpedo it from the inside before breaking out and joining the opposing alliance. Here there is a lawsuit for a while and in the air floats the question of whether the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador will intervene to stop this fratricidal war.

Potpourri. Ahome ranks first in public services, security and attention to citizens, above the other municipalities of Sinaloa, but Los Mochis is also considered one of the most attractive cities to visit, along with Topolobampo, in the opinion of several artists who have visited the city, including Pancho Barraza and Larry Hernández.

In the survey on work and performance, Mayor Gerardo Vargas obtains a score of 6.33, followed by Culiacán with 5.3; in public services he has 5.70, in closeness with people 6.23 and in perception of security 6.18. Gerardo is proud of these qualifications and the teamwork of his collaborators.

BLUES. As can be seen, it will not be easy to achieve the reunification of the PAN members of Ahome, because what they say in public is one thing and their actions are another, because the day before yesterday, at the protest inauguration of leader Jacob Pérez, the candidate was conspicuous by his absence. loser, Ómar Espinoza, and all the members of his payroll.