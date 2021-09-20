“Mireia, Adriana and Alberto represent the sport of today and tomorrow. Mireia represents the gene of the Spanish athlete. Alberto and Adriana are examples of unapologetic young Spaniards. The future of Spanish sport is assured “, he assured Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, when presenting his awards to Mireia Belmonte, Adriana Cerezo and Alberto Ginés at the XL National Sports Gala, organized by the Spanish Association of Sports Press (AEPD) and the Teruel City Council, held at the Los Planos de Teruel Pavilion and presented by Matias Prats and Blanca Benlloch, and which began by paying tribute to all the Essential Services, whose contribution during these months of pandemic has been exemplary.

The Catalan swimmer, who was the Spanish standard-bearer with Craviotto in Tokyo and who was 23 hundredths away from her fifth Olympic medal, made it clear that she still has rope for a while when collecting her award for her career and record: “I think I will arrive in Paris. Now I am in a moment of rest, but I will return again.” A future that, of course, Adriana and Alberto also have, two young medalists at the Games, in taekwondo and climbing respectively, who were chosen the best athletes. Stars in Teruel, but not the only ones. He too Achievement award has gone to Chuso García Bragado, for his retirement after the Tokyo Games, to Iker Casillas and in the commemoration of the 10 years of the conquest of the Soccer World Cup, with Vicente del Bosque as the honoree.

An immense applause has preceded the doctor with visual impairment Susana Rodríguez, awarded for her gold in triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Games, after which a tribute has been paid to athletes and journalists who died during this pandemic, which has concluded with the words of the president of the AEPD, Julián Redondo, who has given way to the film director José Luis Garci. “I always say that I like football as much as making movies. In fact, if I had to choose between cinema or football, boxing or athletics, I would not know why to choose,” he assured at the previous press conference.

Other winners, Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, director of the FIFA Ripoll Medical Center of Excellence, and his namesake Mariano de Prado, received the award for their medical care and research work linked to sports medicine as well as for their work in the field of advanced biomechanics and its contribution to regenerative medicine: “It is like receiving the critics award at a great film festival. We receive it from the people who report every day it has a very special meaning for us,” he told Efe. The Sports Values ​​award has been for the ambitious project “Reminiscence: Football against Alzheimer” designed by former soccer players such as Fernando Giner, Roberto Solozábal or Juan Mari Zorriqueta.

Football was also very present at the awards with the award received by Luis de la Fuente, La Rojita coach, for all the successes of recent times that ensure a splendid future for La Roja. The same women’s water polo award that was collected by Anni Espar, Clara Espar and Judith Forca, three of the members of the European champion team. Hispanics received deserved recognition for their successes in recent years. The award was collected by Paco Blázquez, president of the Royal Spanish Handball Federation.

The karate players Damián Quintero and Sandra Sánchez have been awarded together with their coach, Jesús del Moral; as well as Carolina Marín and her coach, Fernando Rivas; the president of the Spanish Paralympic Committee, Miguel Carballeda, and Santi Nolla, director of Mundo Deportivo. Ruth Beitia has also been awarded, along with Felipe Reyes, for the success of Spanish basketball; the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, for its support of sport in the midst of a pandemic, and the Teruel Volleyball Club, for being champion of the 2019 League, the Cup in 2020 and the Super Cup in 2019 and 2020.

The awards for legendary athletes closed the event with Ángela Pumariega (sailing), Mayte Zúñiga (athletics), Joana Pastrana (boxing), Javier Lozano (athletics), Beatriz Ferrer-Salat (rider), Thaïs Henríquez (artistic swimming) , Javier Fernández (skating), Fernando Arcega (basketball), Javier Moracho (athletics), Luis María Garriga (athletics), Mercedes Fuertes (handball), Alejandra Quereda (gymnastics), Anabel Medina (tennis), David Cal (canoeing), Sofía Toro (sailing), Abel Antón (athletics), Juan Antonio Corbalán (basketball), Lourdes Mohedano (gymnastics), José Manuel Moreno Periñán (cycling) and Herminio Menéndez (canoeing).