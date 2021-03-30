International donors pledged, on Tuesday, to provide $ 6.4 billion in aid to the Syrian people and refugees.

These pledges include 4.4 billion dollars for the year 2021 and two billion dollars for the year 2022 and the following years, according to the European Commissioner, Janis Lennarkic, at the conclusion of the conference organized by the United Nations and the European Union in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

More than 50 countries and 30 international organizations participated in the Brussels Fifth Conference on Supporting Syria and the Region, which was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the largest annual campaign to help those affected by the war.

Germany pledged through its Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to contribute 1.74 billion euros (2 billion dollars), or a third of the total amount promised, before the United States, which pledged 600 million dollars, followed suit.

“The Syrian tragedy should not last another ten years,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. And putting an end to it begins with the restoration of hope, and our commitments (…) here today ».

The United Nations warns that the need for aid is increasing due to the Corona virus, despite the reduction in the intensity of the fighting inside Syria.

The United Nations said that more than $ 10 billion is needed in 2021, of which 4.2 billion dollars are for humanitarian relief inside Syria, and the rest is for refugees scattered in the countries of the region.

Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt receive 80% of the Syrians who were forced to flee because of the war.

This aid is supposed to contribute, especially to facilitating refugee children’s access to education.

“For 10 years, Syrians have suffered death, destruction, displacement and deprivation,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a videoconference.

“More than 13 million people need humanitarian aid to survive this year,” he added. This is 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population now faces the risk of hunger. ”