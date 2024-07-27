Approval of the system has never robbed artist and activist Mari Chordà (Amposta, 82 years old) of her sleep. By instinct, she has spent her entire life questioning those who dictate the rules. This happened while studying Fine Arts in Barcelona, ​​where she painted her first vagina in 1964 and rebelled against the anachronism she saw in female bodies. Chordà rejected the academic figurative style. Her gaze understood these forms, but also transcended them. So her stroke would exude sensuality, play, an explosion of pop color. And why wouldn’t it be beautiful to paint what moves us inside, to capture the visceral, what denotes life: fluids, secretions, semen, vaginal discharge, tears, intercourse. Everything would fit on her canvases, those that transform into a sensual curve that edge so dry, so straight and so gray with which the canon imposes the border of beauty and good taste.

For this “visionary of an incorruptibly alive activism” —as defined by the director of the Macba, Elvira Dyangani Ose, a museum that is now dedicating its first retrospective to her, Mari Chordà… and many other thingsan exhibition available until January in co-production with the Museu d’Art Modern de Tarragona (MAMT)—anamorphosis has not only been an artistic technique. The break with subalternity, the dissidence of the norm, has been the tone that defines her life. She wrote, painted and fought for a free and unconventional sexuality, for the legitimization of enjoyment. She did it in the linguistic field with her poetry, conceptually with her art and with ideological intention in the street, urging collective emancipation through the creation of safe spaces for women. Whether it was Lo Llar, the concert and exhibition venue she founded in Amposta (Tarragona), or laSal, the first feminist bar in Spain that she opened in Barcelona’s Raval in June 1977 alongside Carme Cases, María José Quevedo, Sat Sabater and Montse Solà and which gave rise to the first Spanish feminist publishing house, her experience cannot be understood without the need to join forces with others. A female hive mind that freely reinvented the system, with more life and, why not, with much more partying.

‘Vulva’, wax on cardboard, 48×62 centimetres, created in 1968. Marçal Folch

“Changing that rancid and putrid Francoist world is much more important than having been able to make a few works that are here today,” she said at the presentation of the retrospective. Underlining her political principles, gathered before the press, Chordà proved once again why her work marks a distance from that inherited authorial theory that focuses on exalting the vision of the self and not of what happens around it. More than defending the value of her work —which she did: “here you have my poems and my works, I am very happy to exhibit them, but this is not my whole life, there is little more I can say”—, the artist did not miss the opportunity to launch a warning for the new generations. “The fact that this exhibition is here today means nothing. Let us not be complacent, especially women, because not everything that glitters is gold: there will always be an excuse to belittle us. So forward people“, said.

The installation ‘Úter/ou’ (2017/2024) and the series of underwater photographs by Mari Chordà, seen in the retrospective dedicated to the woman from Tarragona at the Macba Courtesy of Macba

Vitalist, fresh and combative, the Macba exhibition, which takes its title from her first book of poems, brings together a selection of paintings, sculptures, graphic works and literary production. There are those colourful vulvas that slightly recall the ambiguous flower paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, but there are also recreations of her sculptures from the sixties and seventies for visitors to touch and enjoy. They are the ones she designed to play with her daughter Angela, because just as she made lesbianism visible, Chordà also wanted to free motherhood from its conventions and chains. She painted herself a pop-coloured portrait while pregnant in the bathtub. After an artistic break for child-rearing until the 90s, the Macba is collecting her “vulvas”Cetaceans”, art to exalt the symbiosis inspired by the research of the spirochetes of the biologist Lynn Margulis in the Ebro Delta (which, coincidentally, could be admired at the CCCB in 2021 in the exhibition Science Friction). The tour includes some previously unseen pieces, such as the underwater photography and video installation Uterus/Ou (2017/2024)a dip of freedom that smells like summer where naked bodies move freely while soaking and the mural Dissoldre’s 2 (1967/2024), which is now part of the Macba collection.

“Mari Chordà’s pleasure is dissident and her art is subversive, it is a fight against established and pre-established situations,” said the curator of the exhibition, Teresa Grandas, at the opening. Another of the bastions of the exhibition is precisely the documentary archive of those emancipatory struggles that Chordà wove in alliance with the feminists of the time. There is the mythical photo taken by Pilar Aymerich, when she captured a woman kneeling, cleaning in a dressing gown and curlers, while the rest of the women were debating women’s rights in the auditorium of the University of Barcelona during the Jornades Catalanes de la Dona in 1976. “It was possibly the first performance feminist view in Spain,” Aymerich recalls on the phone. “Mari prepared everything [Chordá]who knew three girls who were rehearsing performance on the top floor of a bar for old people who played chess and invited them. Those three girls went out to mop as a claim for invisible work during the presentation on work and health in the auditorium. As soon as one of them started mopping the floor, I didn’t hesitate: I shot,” says the 2021 National Photography Award winner.

Catalan Donut Days, 1976. Pilar Aymerich

Another of Aymerich’s snapshots that can be seen at the Macba is the photo of the interior of laSal, the feminist bar that Chordà opened in Barcelona’s Chinatown. It was there that the Feminist Coordinator prepared the publication Ladies in struggle (Women in struggle)ties were established with the republican feminists and an event was held with Federica Montseny, a veteran of the CNT, who had arrived from exile. A corner with purple walls that also had the assistance of a lawyer who provided information and advice on abortion to those who needed to do so. There, people fought for rights and equality, but there was also dancing, laughing, drinking and crying. People lived.

And it didn’t stop there. In 1978, laSal, edicions de les dones, was opened opposite the Bar-librería, at number 13 on Calle Riereta. The first feminist publishing house in Spain came out on the day of the book with two titles. The Bolshevik in loveby Alexandra Kollontai, and a collection of poems by Chordà illustrated by Montse Clavé. This publishing house would also be the one to popularize the agenda that all feminists were waiting for at the beginning of January: The agenda of women.

‘Llàgrimes’ (1966), wax on cardboard, by Mari Chordà. Marius Clapés Mor

It is curious that the validation that Chordà cared so little about came when the exhibition The World goes Popwhich took place in 2014 at the Tate Modern in London, introduced her to those who govern the canon. She was always on the side of others, those who claimed joy and communal happiness, as can be read in the series of comics that she wrote and illustrated with Montse Clavé in The endearing ones (1977):

“—… but where are we going? / —We are going to ride around the world… /—… and we will see what happens to other women… /—… and what they feel.”

The paintings of vulvas, in one of the rooms of the Macba.

