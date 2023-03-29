Pleasure, I’m a little pregnant: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Wednesday 29 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, Pleasure, I’m a little pregnant (The Back-Up Plan) is broadcast, a 2010 film directed by Alan Poul and starring Jennifer Lopez and Alex O ‘Loughlin. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Zoe, an attractive New York girl who runs a pet store, is strongly motivated to become a mother. After so many relationships gone wrong, she realizes that waiting for the right man takes too long. So she decides to make an appointment to undergo artificial insemination, using sperm from a man with red hair and freckles, despite her friends thinking it’s a bad idea. On the same day Zoe meets Stan in a taxi, an attractive boy a little younger than her. The two fight over the taxi and don’t seem to get along very well at first, despite Stan showing some interest in the girl. Meanwhile Zoe enters a support group for women who have decided to have children on their own, encountering a strange atmosphere, to which she nevertheless shares her experience of her. Subsequently, while she is with her friend Mona at the organic market, she meets Stan again who, owning a farm, supports himself by selling cheese and also makes the acquaintance of Olivia, who she believes to be Zoe’s girlfriend.

That same evening, a conference on how to behave with dogs is held at the pet store. Stan shows up again and convinces Zoe to get something to eat together. The two talk about their lives; it turns out that Zoe’s parents died when she was still young and that she has only her grandmother left. Stan reveals that he had an affair with a Swedish girl who is quite accustomed to cheating. The two then begin to talk in more detail about their past love experiences and Zoe also begins to take an interest in Stan. As the two are about to kiss Stan’s cell phone interrupts them, so the young man invites her back to dinner. On the night of the date, Stan arrives at Zoe’s house just as she is taking a pregnancy test, but her dog messes it up. The two go out and Stan takes her to a very romantic place, where they have funny accidents at the dinner table. After walking her home, the two kiss.

Hello, I’m a little pregnant: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Pleasure, I’m a little pregnant, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer LopezZoe

Alex O’LoughlinStan

Eric Christian OlsenClive

Michaela WatkinsMona

Linda LavinNana

Danneel HarrisOlivia

Noureen DeWulf: Daphne

Anthony Anderson: Dad at the park

Melissa McCarthyCarol

Tom BosleyArthur

Adam RoseLouie

Carlease BurkeTabitha

Robert Klein: Dr. Scott Harris

Streaming and TV

Where to see Please, I’m a little pregnant on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 29 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.