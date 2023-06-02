By

The road, that place where you can unleash your enjoyment. Because driving is a real pleasure. The responsibility in the manoeuvres, the feeling that in each kilometer you are getting the most out of the vehicle without losing an iota of safety, the pride of knowing that sustainability is part of this wonderful equation on asphalt…

The beginning of summer is just around the corner. It is the season to travel and enjoy all these sensations. Thousands of people take advantage of the good weather to disconnect and enjoy a well-deserved vacation. The roads are filled with vehicles. who need to have tires at the height and MICHELIN it is the indispensable ally of drivers who want to enjoy a unique experience in the car. Safety and pleasure on wheels.

High performance tires are aimed at motor lovers. Who doesn’t like to drive and feel butterflies in their stomach. In order to have these experiences, the vehicle must be equipped with rubbers with high durability that maintain the characteristics of the most demanding from the first to the last kilometer. You earn in savings and help to sustain the planet.

How important it is to unite durability and performance. MICHELIN products and services benefit from state-of-the-art technologies to provide the best service. Go all the way with your set of tires. The brand’s commitment is to guarantee you a long-lasting and safe ride throughout your journey, with tires designed so that you can trust them up to the legal wear limit. Also, the performance is like a movie. Now it is possible to make a tire that adheres better to the asphalt and that consumes less. So that later they say that in this life you cannot have everything.

The pilots, manufacturers, and main opinion leaders, ask for the tires of the French firm. Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Ferrari, Tesla and many more car brands rely on MICHELIN to equip their cars to offer an optimal driving experience. On the road, but also on the circuit. Whatever the event (the main FIA and FIM world championships, endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, or even the MotoGPTM and MotoETM championships), the most demanding motorsport players trust MICHELIN.

We are increasingly aware of the responsibility that we have with the environment. But if we think that sustainability and driving enjoyment are opposite, we are wrong. They go hand in hand and MICHELIN is committed to you and our environment. From beginning to end. For the French brand, the keys to the future go through a sustainable proposal to the market. The one that offers the best mobility solutions to the planet will win, and that is what this historic company has done since its inception.

MICHELIN has imposed an enormous challenge on which it calls “All Sustainable” and is based on drastically reducing its environmental footprint and integrating 100% sustainable raw materials into its rubbers. The goal is to offer everyone a better way forward.

The commitment of MICHELIN for the carbon footprint comes from afar. Since 1992 it has developed 5 generations of low consumption tires (3 for passenger cars and 2 for trucks). This has meant a saving of almost 14 million liters of fuel and 35 million fewer tons of CO2, which represents a 40% reduction. Almost nothing.

The Sales Director of MICHELIN Spain and Portugal, Antonio CrespoHe has a very clear path to follow. “At the MICHELIN group we are convinced that mobility is essential for human development. We want mobility that is increasingly safer, more efficient and more respectful of the environment”, he assures. The Group invests per year more than 680 million euros in innovation and technology to develop the best possible product for society. Around 6,000 workers from the workforce are committed to the project.

In the words of Florent Menegaux, President of Michelin, “our vision of the future is based on a conviction: 100% of the materials used by the Group will be sustainable, that is, from recycled or renewable raw materials and not from oil”. Everything is said.

And it is that every story has a beginning. On May 28, 1889, one of the longest-running companies in the world was born: MICHELIN. The French company has become based on effort, innovation and quality in the market leader.

In 1895 the doll appeared bidendum, legendary image of the brand that everyone recognizes. The MICHELIN icon has been able to accompany hundreds of thousands of drivers on the roads of the planet.

Investigating, devising and designing a tire is not easy, but not putting it into practice either. The factories of the French brand are a large part of the history of MICHELIN, since the ideas of the engineers materialize in them to end up creating the desired product.

Another of the brand’s achievements can be found in the Michelin Guide, created in 1900 with relevant information about hotels and restaurants. As you well know, it offers Michelin stars, sign of the highest culinary standard to which only a few restaurants can opt.

MICHELIN’s history is full of great challenges overcome, but it is that they continue to investigate and try to create the tire of the future. Tires are becoming more sustainable every day and capable of withstanding the new demands of transport models, such as those wonderful trips that you are going to take this summer. Because there is nothing like enjoying behind the wheel.

*This content sponsored by MICHELIN has been produced by Diario AS.