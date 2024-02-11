Home page World

A gamer posts his destroyed mouse pad on Reddit. The reason could be a health problem. The discussion on the internet is getting out of hand.

Munich – For many, gaming is not just a hobby, but a way of life. Some people spend hours, days, if you will, their entire lives in front of the PC and love roaming through virtual worlds so much that they only marginally notice “real” life in reality. A Hogwarts legacy player provided care in this regard with a note in the common hallway causing a stir.

A video gamer, who probably also spends a lot of time in front of his computer, has a photo of his mouse pad on the social media platform Reddit divided. This in turn led to lively discussions – including about his hygiene.

Reddit user's mouse pad melts while gaming

“My mouse pad melted where I rested my wrist while gaming,” he writes. He also posts a photo of the pad and the tabletop underneath. In fact, the mouse pad has disintegrated and, it seems, has melted into the table due to body heat. The Reddit community is amazed. But users have different theories.

One user says the pad “broken down from your skin oils or other products you use,” to which the original poster replies that he's “pretty sure it was just skin oils.” The same thing happened to me with my old pad, to a worse level”. He never used moisturizers or anything similar on his hands.

Another user has a different guess: “You may be one of those people who has acidic sweat. My brother and uncle have it, they eat through clothes and sheets like crazy and their keyboards and mice look terrible,” he says.

Gamer mouse pad shocked: “Looks like dry rot”

Another user writes: “This looks like dry rot. This happens a lot with shoes.”

While some users write that it is normal for plastic or rubber to react like this over time, others see it completely differently: “Something strange is happening here. I’ve had the same laptop pad and wrist pad for 20 years and it hasn’t eaten through the fabric nearly as much as this.”

Some wonder about the gamer's body temperature or hygiene: “You could be a lava monster,” writes one. “Jesus, please wash,” asks another. “When you game there’s sweating and then there’s this,” commented another.

