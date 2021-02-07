Academic freedom is a great good. Article 5 of the Basic Law guarantees it to all researchers and teachers as long as they practice being constitutional. That means: In a constitutional state it should be enforceable at all levels. But especially in the inner-democratic framework of universities, things have been crunching for a while. Students repeatedly pillory professors because they allegedly or actually ignore the values ​​of a gender-theoretical and post-colonial thinking: They feel openly offended or exposed to “microaggressions”.

Creating a climate in which this can be discussed calmly and sensibly is a task that can only be of use beyond the academic milieu of a society: breaking through the uncanny alliance of left and right ideas of identity in the fight against universalistic standards would be only one hope : There is also a left-wing ethnopluralism, as identitarians call their vision, in the need to distinguish minorities.

In this respect, it is good that the migration researcher Sandra Kostner – her latest book is very polemically called “Identity Left Purification Agenda” – and the historian Andreas Rödder, member of the CDU “Scientific Freedom Network” (netzwerk-wissenschaftsfreiheit.de), which in a manifesto “opposes ideologically motivated restrictions” to the debate. Among the members of the first hour were illegally burned children like the Frankfurt Islam researcher Susanne Schröter.

Conservatives and Zündler

In addition to unsuspected conservatives, there are also a number of neo-right Zündler, such as the Würzburg historian Peter Hoeres, the retired ancient historian Egon Flaig or the Berlin historian Jörg Baberowski.

The list overlaps not insignificantly with that of the first signatories of the “Appeals for free debate rooms” (idw-europe.org), which in September 2020 also clearly attracted right-wing populist supporters such as Monika Maron, Vera Lengsfeld or Matthias Matussek. If the “Appell” is the very German answer to the one published on the “Harper’s Magazine” website “Letter on Justice and Open Debate” was, in which shortly before incorruptible intellectuals from Anne Applebaum to Cornel West against the excesses of the American Cancel Culture the new network is reminiscent of another US initiative.

In July 2020, the Australian bioethicist Peter Singer presented a “Journal of Controversial Ideas” (journalofcontroversialideas.org), which has secured the support of such prominent figures as the South African Nobel Prize for Literature JM Coetzee and the British writer Susan Blackmore, an expert on the philosophy of consciousness. Unfortunately, to this day, the website hasn’t recorded a single post.

Anti-conformism can be a beautiful virtue. It is the duty of every thinking person not to leave them to those who have made it their business but cook their own soup in the process.