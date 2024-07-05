Manuela Pietrangeli was 51 years old, the woman killed yesterday by her ex-partner as she left work. Hit by several gunshots, there was nothing that could be done for the victim

The trail of blood produced by yet another case of femicide in our country continues to flow undaunted and without respite. This time, those who pay the price are Manuela Pietrangelia 51-year-old woman, killed by gunshots from her ex-partner yesterday, Thursday 4 July.

A huge tragedy that took place in Rome and which shocked the entire community with its violent and unexpected force.

51-year-old woman killed by ex-boyfriend

The ambush at the exit from work

Manuela Pietrangeli was an attentive mother, completely devoted to her only son, as well as an esteemed professional in the field of Physiotherapy. Her relationship with her ex-partner, Gianluca Molinarohad come to an end three years ago without, apparently, reporting any consequences of any kind. Or at least, this was what Manuela herself thought, who, according to her colleagues, had never expressed fears or worries towards her ex-partner.

Then yesterday, Thursday July 4th, the tragic turn of events.

The woman had just left work with a colleague when, quite suddenly, she was reached by Molinaro who, having got out of his Smart, he hit her with several rifle shots.

A horrifying scene that was also witnessed by her friend who, shocked by the shock, was struck by an illness immediately after the tragic event.

The touching memory of Manuela Pietrangeli’s colleagues

Manuela, in addition to being a devoted and loving mother, was also a highly esteemed physiotherapist. Her colleagues, still visibly affected by her tragic passing, remember her with tears in their eyes:

“She was a beautiful woman, she was raising this son alone. A point of reference for her parents, she had been working in the clinic for at least 20 years and was a very good physiotherapist”.

And again, to provide further details of the dramatic event, the story told by the friend and former colleague Maria Cristina Franchitti:

“We saw her leaving work. We park half in the clinic and half outside the clinic, on this street, where you can park. I couldn’t see visually, but I was immediately warned that something very serious had happened on Via degli Orseoli and that it involved a therapist from our clinic.”