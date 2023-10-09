The mother who survived the bus fall is in serious condition, she does not yet know that her daughter is critical and that her husband is dead

Lives broken, lives turned upside down, the Mestre bus accident will never be forgotten. Numerous stories have broken the hearts of Italians, tourists who have lost their lives and survivors who have lost their loved ones. Among these, there is also one mother of only 33 years oldKateryna Sierova, who is fighting for her life, like her little girl, and who does not yet know that she has lost her partner forever.

The woman of Ukrainian origins is hospitalized in intensive care department of Treviso. He doesn’t know that his beloved little girl is fighting for her life at the burn center in Padua. And he doesn’t know that his father and companion, Dima, He did not make it. He is among the victims of the bus accident that fell from the overpass in Mestre.

The condition of the 33 year old mother’s daughter

The family came from Kherson, one of the Ukrainian cities attacked by Putin. Kateryna Sierova and her Dima got married in 2016. In 2019, they welcomed their beautiful baby girl into their arms. That same little girl who is now fighting to hold on to her life, reported a head trauma and burns over about 60% of the body. Doctors called her one of the most serious victims:

It is at a critical stage. She had a severe polytrauma, aggravated by a significant burn and needs all the support of the specialist team.

The 33-year-old mother keeps asking about her little girl: “How is my little girl, please tell me”. Kateryna is recovering and her condition is not yet stable. The news of her husband’s death has not yet been communicated to her. It will be up to you to inform the doctors when you are ready for one team of psychologists.

This woman’s story is not the only story that broke everyone’s hearts. There is also that of Nico, a 28-year-old father who miraculously survived and was forced to recognize and say goodbye to her 17-month-old daughter in the morgue. The little girl’s partner and mother is in a medically induced coma.