He got emotional during the last press conference for Sanremo 2024. Amadeus he couldn't hold back his tears after he was greeted with a standing ovation. It won't be easy to imagine the Italian Song Festival without him. For sure, the new host will have to do his best to be able to live up to him!

A record audience during the five evenings, which saw 30 artists perform and excite the Italian public. Touching moments and laughter, thanks to the talent of the artistic director and his co-hosts. After five consecutive years, Amadeus has made it known that next year he will not host the Sanremo Festival. Maybe he'll come back in the future, but for now he has need to stop. It was an honor for him, as he underlined before the start of the program, to equal Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno.

Arriving in the press room, for the last conference, Amadeus was welcomed with a warm applause it's a standing ovation. She tried to contain herself, thanking everyone. But he then let himself be overwhelmed by emotion:

Please stop applause or I'll be moved.

But the applause got louder and louder and finally the host let go. With them bright eyes he thanked everyone. A final experience that will remain in her heart forever.

He is not the only one to leave a great void, his friend and colleague too Fiorello has decided that he will no longer give smiles next year. News that saddened Italians. During the press conference, Amadeus called him and they laughed and joked together for the last time. He joined him for the Sanremo 2024 final and together they gave Italy great emotions.

I've read a bit of everything. Thank them because they were really nice to us.

Who will be the next host of the Sanremo Festival? The betting they are already open!